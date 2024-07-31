Southern California's Ontario International Airport welcomes Avelo Airlines and new nonstop service to wine country

ONTARIO, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) continues its unprecedented growth with today's announcement by Avelo Airlines of exclusive nonstop service to Sonoma County and Northern California's wine country.

The new service to and from the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS) will begin October 10, twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Sonoma County is home to more than 425 wineries, towering redwoods, 55 miles of rugged Pacific coastline and small towns that comprise one of California's most popular vacation spots.

"We are thrilled to add Avelo Airlines to our family of air carriers as we continue to provide exciting new destinations and travel options for the millions of Southern Californians who have made ONT their airport of choice. We are confident that the new nonstop service between Ontario and the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport will be a hit with air travelers and look forward to building on our relationship with Avelo," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "We are thrilled to announce our new nonstop service from Ontario to the Bay Area/Sonoma County, offering travelers a convenient, reliable, and affordable way to one of the most beautiful and vibrant regions in Northern California. We look forward to inspiring travel to Sonoma County and Southern California this fall."

"It's fantastic to see Avelo connect Sonoma County with Ontario," said STS Airport Manager Jon Stout. "This new route will bring a new level of convenience for our local residents and our neighbors in the Inland Empire."

ONT is one of the fastest-growing airports in the United States and is on track to exceed 7 million passengers this year. In June, ONT welcomed more than 650,000 passengers, the most in a single month since the airport's return to local ownership in 2016.

Elkadi noted that more than 16 million annual passengers start or end their trips in ONT's primary service area.

"With our world-class facilities, great amenities and unparalleled customer experiences, we are proud to connect the world to one of the most dynamic population and economic centers in the country," Elkadi said.

