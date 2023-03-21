Southern Home Services Announces Acquisition of George M. Hill & Sons. - highly rated 78-year-old heating and air conditioning business in Spartanburg, South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern HVAC Corporation d/b/a Southern Home Services ("Southern") announced the acquisition of George M. Hill & Sons, Inc. ("George M. Hill & Sons" or the "Company") on Tuesday. Since 1945, George M. Hill & Sons has provided customers throughout Spartanburg, Greenville, and the greater upstate market with top-rated heating, air conditioning maintenance, repair, and replacement services. George M. Hill & Sons will merge with [Five Star Plumbing Heating & Cooling] ("Five Star") to provide best-in-class home service solutions to homeowners in the Greenville-Spartanburg market.

Pictured are Todd Ramella and Ingrid Verseeuw, General Manager of Five Star Plumbing Heating & Cooling.

"I'm proud of the business we've built here at George M. Hill & Sons. The decision to move on from the business did not come easily; however, due to personal circumstances surrounding my health, I felt it was necessary to find a partner that could continue to care for our customers and employees," said Todd Ramella, Owner of George M. Hill & Sons. "When evaluating potential partners, it was clear that [ Five Star Plumbing Heating & Cooling ] would not only honor the customer and employee relationships that we have built over the past 75+ years, but that they would be able to go above and beyond with their additional plumbing and electrical service offerings."

"We are thrilled to partner with such a well-respected and long-standing brand like George M. Hill & Sons. The opportunity to continue to grow in the Greenville-Spartanburg market with such a strong brand and loyal customer base is incredibly exciting," said Ingrid Verseeuw, General Manager of [ Five Star Plumbing Heating & Cooling ]. "Over the next few months, we intend to invest in additional technology, training, and resources to build upon the excellent service George M. Hill & Sons customers have received over the years."

Spartanburg, Greenville, and all surrounding area homeowners can learn more about Five Star's products and services through their website, www.fivestartoday.com or by calling (864) 732-6580.

Scott Talley served as exclusive legal advisor to the Company. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough served as exclusive legal advisor to Southern.

Headquartered in Maitland, Florida, Southern Home Services operates heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical home service businesses in the United States. As part of the broader Southern team, George M. Hill & Sons joins Southern Home Services' family of twenty-two other service brands across ten states.

Since its inception in 2016, Southern Home Services has remained one of the home service industry's premier growth platforms driving both organic initiatives and an accretive acquisition strategy focused on industry-leading brands. For more information about Southern's acquisition program, visit SouthernHomeServices.com/acquisitions.

SOURCE Southern Home Services