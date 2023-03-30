Southern Home Services Continues its Growth with the Acquisition of Valley Heating & Cooling & McCutcheon Heating & Air

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Home Services ("Southern"), a leading provider of essential residential and light commercial home services, announced today that it had acquired Valley Heating & Cooling ("Valley") and McCutcheon Heating & Air ("McCutcheon"), two full-service home comfort, heating, air conditioning and indoor air quality companies based in Huntsville-Decatur, Alabama.

Pictured from left to right: Bryan Benak, CEO of Southern Home Services and Jason Gertsman, Owner and President of Valley and McCutcheon

The acquisition of Valley and McCutcheon marks a significant milestone for Southern Home Services, as it seeks to expand its reach and service offerings in the Huntsville-Decatur market. With over 30 years of experience serving customers in the area, Valley and McCutcheon have built a strong reputation for quality service, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Southern Home Services looks forward to building on this legacy and continuing to provide exceptional service to both new and existing customers in the area.

Commenting on the acquisition, Southern Home Services Chief Strategy Officer, Jarrod Brinker, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Valley Heating & Cooling and McCutcheon Heating & Air to the Southern Home Services family. This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our presence in the greater Huntsville-Decatur market. In time, we anticipate expanding our service offering to include plumbing, electrical and home standby generators – part of our "One Call. One Company." operating philosophy. In addition to added service lines, we are committed to providing the same high level of service that Valley & McCutcheon customers have come to expect, and we look forward to building lasting relationships with homeowners in the area."

Jason Gerstman, President and Owner of Valley and McCutcheon said, "We are excited to join forces with Southern Home Services. Our combined expertise and resources will enable us to provide our customers with the best possible solutions and create new growth opportunities for our employees and the business as a whole." Jason added, "We chose Southern because of their reputation and for their people-first approach to acquisitions. I've grown this business over the last 24 years and I had to believe that I was leaving it in the right hands."

Under the terms of the agreement, Valley Heating & Cooling and McCutcheon Heating & Air will continue to operate under their current name and branding, and all current employees will be retained.

Huntsville-Decatur area homeowners can learn more about Valley & McCutcheon's products and services through their websites www.valleyheatingandcooling.com, www.mccutcheonheatingair.com, or by calling (256) 353-2004.

Headquartered in Maitland, Florida, Southern Home Services operates heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical home service businesses in the United States. As part of the broader Southern team, Valley & McCutcheon will join Southern's family of twenty-two other service brands across ten states.

Since its inception in 2016, Southern Home Services has remained one of the home service industry's premier growth platforms driving both organic initiatives and an accretive acquisition strategy focused on market-leading brands. For more information about Southern's acquisition program, visit www.southernhomeservices.com/acquisitions.

