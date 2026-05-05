SouthernCarlson Accelerates Growth with Acquisition of W Construction Supply

OMAHA, Neb., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthernCarlson, a leading distributor of fasteners, tools, and construction supplies, today announced the acquisition of W Construction Supply. The acquisition marks SouthernCarlson's second add-on acquisition in three months since partnering with Truelink Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Barberton, Ohio, W Construction Supply offers rebar fabrication, concrete and masonry distribution, and equipment rental services, operating from two strategic facilities in Ohio. The business has earned a strong reputation for technical expertise and dependable support among commercial contractors. The strategic acquisition adds rebar fabrication capabilities to SouthernCarlson's platform while providing W Construction Supply access to a broader product portfolio, national relationships, and operational resources.

"We're thrilled to welcome W Construction Supply to SouthernCarlson," said Andrei Militaru, President and CEO of SouthernCarlson. "Gary and his team have built a great business, with deep customer relationships, strong capabilities, and a reputation for providing best-in-class service. Their rebar fabrication expertise is a natural fit, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth while preserving the name, service, and culture that customers know and trust."

"We're proud of what our team has built and excited for this next chapter," said Gary Parsons Jr., Founder of W Construction Supply. "Finding the right partner mattered, especially one that understood our customers, valued our employees, and respected the W Construction Supply name. SouthernCarlson and Truelink checked every box, and this partnership gives us the resources to do even more for the customers we serve."

"W Construction Supply is exactly the type of founder-owned business we love to back and partner with," said Todd Golditch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink Capital. "This is SouthernCarlson's second strategic M&A add-on since our acquisition earlier this year and we look forward to continuing our active M&A strategy. We're building a broader, more capable platform and are excited to continue to invest behind SouthernCarlson."

W Construction Supply will continue to operate under its existing name through the transition.

ABOUT SOUTHERNCARLSON

SouthernCarlson is a leading distributor and service provider of fasteners, tools, packaging, and related construction supplies, serving professional customers across commercial, industrial, and residential end markets. Learn more at: www.southerncarlson.com.

ABOUT W CONSTRUCTION SUPPLY

W Construction Supply is a founder-owned provider of rebar fabrication, concrete and masonry supplies, and equipment rental serving professional contractors in Ohio, with facilities in Barberton and North Canton. Learn more at: www.wconstructionsupply.com.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Peter Lewis

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Truelink Capital

SOURCE Truelink Capital