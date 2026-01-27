Truelink Capital and Kyocera Corporation Close Transaction to Establish SouthernCarlson as an Independent Business

LOS ANGELES and OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on growth and long-term value creation, and Kyocera Corporation ("Kyocera"), a global Japanese conglomerate, announced today the closing of the previously announced transaction under which Truelink has acquired SouthernCarlson, Inc. ("SouthernCarlson" or the "Company").

Formed in 1947, SouthernCarlson is a leading distributor and service provider of fasteners, construction supplies, tools, packaging, and other critical components, with a focus on serving "Pro" customers. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the Company operates a nationwide platform with eight strategic distribution centers and 115 local stores, stocking more than 67,000 SKUs and serving over 50,000 professional customers across commercial, industrial, single-family, multi-family, and dealer channels. SouthernCarlson was acquired by Kyocera in 2019 and will now operate as an independent company under Truelink's ownership.

"We are honored to complete this transaction with Kyocera and are enthusiastic to partner with SouthernCarlson's management team and back their growth plan," said Todd Golditch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink Capital. "SouthernCarlson has built a customer‑focused platform and a differentiated service-oriented value proposition. Post-transaction, SouthernCarlson is well positioned for growth via channel expansion, commercial and operational enhancements, and strategic M&A."

"This is an important milestone for SouthernCarlson as we begin our next chapter as an independent company," said Andrei Militaru, President and CEO of SouthernCarlson. "We thank Kyocera for its support over the past six years, during which we strengthened our operations, broadened our customer base, and enhanced our service capabilities. We are excited to partner with Truelink as we accelerate our strategic initiatives and continue delivering industry-leading service, reliability, and value to our customers nationwide."

This transaction reflects Truelink's continued focus on partnering with industry-leading companies in the industrials and business services sectors and marks the 11th platform acquisition for Truelink Capital since its founding in 2022.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

ABOUT SOUTHERNCARLSON, INC.

SouthernCarlson is a leading distributor and service provider of construction, commercial and industrial fasteners, tools, packaging, and supplies across North America. The Company operates a scaled platform, supporting professionals and businesses nationwide with a one-stop shop portfolio across numerous end-markets. Learn more at: www.southerncarlson.com.

ABOUT KYOCERA CORPORATION

Kyocera Corporation is a global Japanese conglomerate headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Founded in 1959, Kyocera is recognized as a world leader in fine ceramics, electronic components, and a wide range of industrial and consumer products. Kyocera has approximately 77,000 employees worldwide and annual revenues of around $13 billion. Learn more at: global.kyocera.com.

