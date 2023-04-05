SouthState Demonstrates ESG Commitment in 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has released its third Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, highlighting the company's commitment to its communities, colleagues, corporate stewardship and the environment.

"Since our beginnings in the 1930s, SouthState's foundation has been soundness," said LeDon Jones, director of Corporate Stewardship. "Our strong commitment to social responsibility, to sound governance and to the environment has helped us make strides in the areas of community engagement, volunteerism and responsible business practices, as well as environmental sustainability. We owe this continuous improvement to our stakeholders, investors, and the community at large, and we are proud to have achieved so much in 2022."

Highlights of the 2023 CSR report include:

Commitment to Community:

Awarded 1,750 organizations grants and contributions, totaling $5.6 million .

. Recorded a 72 percent increase in employee volunteer hours, totaling 11,000 hours with 700 different organizations.

Made $1.7 billion in CRA-eligible loans.

in CRA-eligible loans. Extended $321 million in community development loans.

Commitment to Colleagues:

Provided $157,000 in financial assistance to team members through The Sunshine Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization funded by Company and employee contributions, which are used to assist employees with unexpected financial hardships.

in financial assistance to team members through The Sunshine Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization funded by Company and employee contributions, which are used to assist employees with unexpected financial hardships. Launched the ReMARKable Leader program, an immersive 9-month program designed to cultivate internal high-potential leaders to take the next step in their career development.

Began implementing a three-year diversity and inclusion plan by discussing strategies with company leadership.

Commitment to Corporate Stewardship:

Maintained a board-level Culture Committee that focuses on human capital management and diversity and inclusion, and tasked the board-level Governance and Nominating Committee with the responsibility for the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Diversity and Inclusion Council oversaw the implementation of "Unconscious Bias" training for leaders, including the Board of Directors, in 2022.

Commitment to Environmental Resourcefulness:

Ongoing investment in technology that enables customers and team members to access digital solutions for their needs. With 45 percent of accounts receiving eStatements, the bank's reduced environmental impact includes the following highlights:

1,060,000 gallons of water saved



893,000 pounds of CO2 emissions saved



58,500 pounds of solid waste reduction



1,190 trees saved by providing eStatements instead of printed statements

SouthState's CSR report and more information are available on the bank's Corporate Stewardship page.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

