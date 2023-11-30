SouthState Welcomes New Team Members to Corporate Stewardship, Commercial and Wealth Divisions

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank adds new employees to three of its divisions this quarter, with each bringing unique capabilities and experience.

"Our Wealth, Commercial and Corporate Stewardship teams will benefit greatly from the addition of these team members. Drawing in such talent and expertise shows SouthState continues to be an employer of choice," says Richard Murray, SouthState president.

SouthState Bank Welcomes New Team Members to Corporate Stewardship, Commercial and Wealth Divisions

Delpha Bartley-Jones – corporate social responsibility officer, Birmingham, Alabama – joins SouthState's corporate stewardship division from Valley National Bank, where she spent over four years as regional CRA and CSR officer. She looks to continue the progress SouthState has made with its stewardship efforts and work closely with corporate learning, human resources and community engagement teams. Bartley-Jones began her career in banking in 1999, serving in roles including branch manager, business banking relationship manager, small business banker and area regional manager. Currently working on a master's degree from the University of North Alabama, she holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida. In the Birmingham community, she serves on the boards of Kid One Transport, Birmingham City Wide Local Development Company, and co-chairs the Mayor's Small Business Council. She has also been a longtime volunteer with Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce, Junior League of Birmingham, Community Foodbank of Central Alabama, and Junior Achievement.

Rob Andrews – wealth relationship manager, Orlando, Florida – is a 27-year veteran of the banking industry. He brings a broad scope of knowledge from his time spent in wealth management, with expertise in estate planning, business succession planning, asset management and long-term wealth protection. Andrews holds a Series 7, 24, and 66 licenses as well as State of Florida Life, Health, and Variable Annuity Licenses. He has supported many local causes, including Arnold Palmer Children's Hospitals, Orlando Health Children's Foundation and several organizations whose mission is to assist those in need.

Michael Samuel – commercial relationship manager, Charleston, South Carolina – joins SouthState from Wells Fargo, where he worked as a mid-corporate associate. Samuel gained additional experience during his career as a commercial portfolio manager and commercial credit specialist at BB&T, now Truist. Locally, he's volunteered with the Trident United Way as campaign cabinet chair and Charleston Habitat for Humanity as treasurer. He completed Harvard Business School's COReX program, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst Institute Level 1 and 2.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

SOURCE SouthState Bank N.A.