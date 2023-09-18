SouthState Expands Virginia Presence to Hampton Roads Market

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank today announced the expansion of its presence in Virginia, with the addition of an office and a team in Hampton Roads.

SouthState has expanded its Virginia presence with a commercial banking office in the Virginia Beach town center area and has hired a talented team of bankers. Pictured (L-R) are Helen Quinn, Adam Jobe, Robert Cowgill, Scott McNeill, Janson Greene and Dorsa Shahrestani.

"As a leading regional bank in the Southeast, we are excited to now serve the nearly 1.8 million people and the many strong communities that make up the Hampton Roads market in Virginia," said Bobby Cowgill, Virginia state president. "The Hampton Roads Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) is the 37th largest in the country and a natural place for SouthState to expand its presence with a location and a team of talented bankers. SouthState currently serves Southeastern coastal and maritime markets along the Atlantic Seaboard, and we are eager to leverage our experience and capabilities in the Hampton Roads maritime community."

The bank has established a commercial banking office in the Virginia Beach town center area and is pleased to add the following talent with more than 100 years of combined banking experience to its team:

Adam Jobe – Hampton Roads market executive and Commercial team leader, Virginia Beach, Virginia – is a native of Hampton Roads and has spent nearly two decades in banking in the market. He comes to SouthState having held a variety of roles with financial institutions in Hampton Roads including his most recent role where he was Norfolk market executive responsible for a team of commercial bankers and branch managers for nearly a decade. Jobe coaches various youth sports, is on the board of the 504 Capital Corporation, has served on the Ghent Business Association board, and is currently a member of the Virginia Maritime Association and the 757 Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth.

Scott McNeill – senior Commercial banker, Newport News, Virginia – has more than 20 years of financial services experience and has spent the past 15 years in the Hampton Roads market. Prior to joining South State, McNeill co-founded the Peninsula loan production office for a commercial bank, after spending time in various commercial relationship management roles in Newport News and the Virginia Peninsula earlier in his career. McNeill is a recent graduate of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management.

Janson Greene – Commercial banker, Virginia Beach, Virginia – also a native of Hampton Roads, brings more than two decades of in-market banking experience to his role at SouthState. Greene's banking specialty is medical professional lending, and we look forward to using his expertise to benefit medical professionals in the Hampton Roads area.

Dorsa Shahrestani – Commercial portfolio manager, Chesapeake, Virginia – comes to the role with more than a decade of portfolio management and commercial credit analyst experience. She has worked in markets of varying sizes across the Eastern Seaboard, including large markets like Boston and Virginia Beach.

Helen Quinn – Commercial loan assistant, Hampton, Virginia – is a native of Hampton Roads and brings more than 30 years of banking experience in the market to her role at SouthState. During her career, she has held a variety of roles and responsibilities, including working as a loan assistant for various financial institutions. Quinn brings experience in CRE, C&I, and consumer lending with her to her position at SouthState.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

