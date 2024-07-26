SOUTHWEST ADDS MORE FLIGHTS FOR POPULAR EVENTS; PUBLISHES INITIAL REDEYE SERVICE AND NEW ROUTES SPANNING THE COUNTRY

DALLAS, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has new flights available for booking today as the carrier continues responding to Customer demand and preferences with additional service around popular events in Southwest® destinations, as well as redeye operations for the first time.

Flexibility for Football

After expanding our college football and professional football playbooks, Southwest Airlines®—the Official Airline of the Southeastern Conference—is kicking off additional round trip service for gridiron fans.

More Flights for College Football

Game Location and Date: Las Vegas; Sept. 1, 2024

Dallas ( Love Field ) and Las Vegas

and Houston (Hobby) and Las Vegas

Game Location and Date: Ann Arbor, Mich.; Sept. 7, 2024

Dallas ( Love Field ) and Detroit

Game Location and Date: Norman, Okla.; Sept. 21, 2024

Nashville and Oklahoma City

More Flights for Professional Football

Game Location and Date: Atlanta; Sept. 22, 2024

Kansas City and Atlanta

Game Location and Date: Las Vegas; Sept. 29, 2024

Columbus and Las Vegas

From the Cold to the Coast

For Customers wishing to visit a sunnier locale during the winter months, Southwest has added more flights effective Jan. 7, 2025, connecting traditionally cold-weather cities to the Florida and California coasts, including service between:

Columbus and Miami

and Chicago ( Midway ) and Palm Springs

and Pittsburgh and Miami

and Providence and West Palm Beach

Readying for Redeyes

As we announced July 25, the airline's first redeye operations1 are scheduled to launch Feb. 13, 2025, and land on Valentine's Day 2025. Flights are initially available between the following Southwest cornerstone markets:

Las Vegas and Baltimore/Washington

and Las Vegas and Orlando

and Los Angeles and Baltimore/Washington

and Los Angeles and Nashville

and Phoenix and Baltimore/Washington

These flights, and the carrier's full schedule, are available for purchase today at Southwest.com.

About Southwest Airlines Co.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 1212 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline3. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0004 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years5 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 20506. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1) A redeye departs late at night and arrives early the following morning, typically operating between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. 2) Effective Aug. 5, 2024, the airline will serve 117 airports 3) Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021 4) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees 5) 1973-2019 annual profitability 6) Southwest's net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.