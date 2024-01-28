SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ADDS MORE FLIGHTS FOR THE BIG GAME IN LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas' largest airline adds more flights and itineraries from Kansas City and San Francisco for fans to travel to the biggest football game of the year!

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is gearing up for the Big Game weekend in Las Vegas with more flights for football fans in Kansas City and San Francisco.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, Southwest® will offer the following service:

From Kansas City to Las Vegas : 4 nonstop flights and 14 different itineraries.

to 4 nonstop flights and 14 different itineraries. From San Francisco to Las Vegas : 3 nonstop flights and 13 different itineraries.

to : 3 nonstop flights and 13 different itineraries. From Oakland to Las Vegas : 10 nonstop flights and 20 different itineraries.

to : 10 nonstop flights and 20 different itineraries. From San Jose, Calif. to Las Vegas : 10 nonstop flights and 26 different itineraries.

On Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, Southwest will offer the following service:

From Kansas City to Las Vegas : 3 additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to 7 nonstop options and 17 different itineraries.

to : 3 additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to 7 nonstop options and 17 different itineraries. From San Francisco to Las Vegas : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 4 nonstop options and 14 different itineraries.

to : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 4 nonstop options and 14 different itineraries. From Oakland to Las Vegas : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 11 nonstop options and 21 different itineraries.

to : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 11 nonstop options and 21 different itineraries. From San Jose, Calif. to Las Vegas : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 11 nonstop options and 26 different itineraries.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, Southwest will offer the following nonstop service:

From Kansas City to Las Vegas : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 4 nonstop options and 15 different itineraries.

to : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 4 nonstop options and 15 different itineraries. From San Francisco to Las Vegas : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 4 nonstop options and 15 different itineraries.

to : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 4 nonstop options and 15 different itineraries. From Oakland to Las Vegas : 7 nonstop options and 20 different itineraries.

to : 7 nonstop options and 20 different itineraries. From San Jose, Calif. to Las Vegas : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 8 nonstop options and 18 different itineraries.

Once the champion is crowned, Southwest will add additional flights to get fans back home.

On Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, Southwest will offer the following service:

From Las Vegas to Kansas City : 4 additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to 8 nonstop options and 19 different itineraries.

to 4 additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to 8 nonstop options and 19 different itineraries. From Las Vegas to San Francisco : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 4 nonstop options and 14 different itineraries.

to 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 4 nonstop options and 14 different itineraries. From Las Vegas to Oakland : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 11 nonstop options and 24 different itineraries.

to 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 11 nonstop options and 24 different itineraries. From Las Vegas to San Jose, Calif. : 1 additional nonstop flight, for a total of up to 11 nonstop options and 22 different itineraries.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, Southwest will offer the following service:

From Las Vegas to Kansas City : 4 nonstop flights and 16 different itineraries.

to 4 nonstop flights and 16 different itineraries. From Las Vegas to San Francisco : 3 nonstop flights and 13 different itineraries.

to 3 nonstop flights and 13 different itineraries. From Las Vegas to Oakland : 8 nonstop flights and 24 different itineraries.

to 8 nonstop flights and 24 different itineraries. From Las Vegas to San Jose, Calif. : 8 nonstop flights and 20 different itineraries.

These flights, as well as the carrier's full schedule through Oct. 2, 2024, are available for purchase at Southwest.com.

And, for football fans traveling on Feb. 11, 2024, while the action plays out on the gridiron, they can watch all the action onboard with live TV* on CBS by connecting to the Southwest Inflight Entertainment Portal. See the full list of channels available and free entertainment options at Southwest.com/WiFi.

*Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. May not be available for the full duration of the flight.

