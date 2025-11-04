SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AND PHILIPPINE AIRLINES LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) welcomes Philippine Airlines (PAL) as the newest carrier partnering to connect transoceanic travelers with Southwest-operated flights. Dozens of new travel options across the Pacific are available now through Philippine Airlines and third-party travel booking sites.

Philippine Airlines serves airports across the Philippines, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. In the United States, Philippine Airlines and Southwest® are working together to serve international travelers connecting through Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle/Tacoma (SEA), San Francisco (SFO), and Honolulu, Oahu (HNL), where Southwest operates nearly four dozen interisland arrivals and departures a day.

"Each airline partnership brings unique and incremental reach to places around the globe for both carriers and gives more consumers an opportunity to begin or end their journey with Southwest," said Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer. "With nearly 90 flights a day in our schedule that touch the Hawaiian Islands and as California's largest air carrier1, Southwest is positioned like no other airline in serving Philippine Airlines' passengers arriving or departing the United States."

"Our interline partnership with Southwest Airlines enables seamless connections and single-ticket journeys across both of our networks," said Christoph Gaertner, Vice President of Revenue Management, Philippine Airlines. "As we continue to expand PAL's global reach, this collaboration provides more travel options and greater flexibility, giving our guests access to a wider range of destinations in the United States."

Southwest Airlines now partners with four overseas air carriers and is actively exploring additional transatlantic partnerships for later this year. Southwest is working to bring more choice and enhance the quality and quantity of travel experiences with Southwest, including a redesigned cabin experience and an ability to book assigned and extra legroom seating on flights operating from January 27, 2026.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co . operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 72,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q1 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of September 30, 2025

ABOUT PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines' flag carrier and only full-service network airline, as well as the first commercial airline in Asia. PAL's fleet of Boeing, Airbus, and De Havilland aircraft operate scheduled nonstop flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 31 destinations in the Philippines and 38 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. Known for its hallmark heartwarming and gracious Filipino service, PAL also supports the global economy through air cargo and charter services, while serving the travel needs of overseas Filipinos as well as businesspeople, tourists and families from all over the world.

