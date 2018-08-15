Southwest Airlines Announces Leadership Changes

Southwest's Senior Vice President General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Mark Shaw has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, and Corporate Secretary. Under Shaw's leadership, Southwest's Vice President Governmental Affairs Jason Van Eaton has been promoted to Senior Vice President Governmental Affairs and Real Estate. Van Eaton's broader role oversees Airport Affairs and Corporate Facilities, in addition to Governmental Affairs.

Championing the Real Estate Team, Southwest's Vice President Airport Affairs Bob Montgomery will assume a new role as Senior Advisor. Southwest's Vice President Financial Planning & Analysis Paul Cullen is assuming a new role of Vice President Real Estate. Now reporting to Cullen, Southwest's Senior Director Airport Affairs Steve Sisneros has been promoted to Managing Director Airport Affairs alongside Southwest's Managing Director Corporate Facilities John Zuzu.

Leading the award-winning Rapid Rewards program and its popular Chase Visa card, Southwest's Senior Director Loyalty, Partnerships, and Products Jonathan Clarkson has been promoted to Managing Director Marketing. Additionally, Southwest's Vice President Corporate Strategy Reid Grandle assumes the broader role of Vice President Strategy & Planning, responsible for the Company's Strategic and Financial Planning, along with its focus on Innovation, Data Science, and Continuous Improvement. Southwest's Managing Director Corporate Sales Dave Harvey has been promoted to Vice President Corporate Sales. His Team promotes the ease and reliability of traveling on Southwest Airlines for business. And Southwest's Managing Director Network Planning Adam Decaire has been promoted to Vice President Network Planning, overseeing the connectivity of its more than 4,000 flights a day to 99 destinations in the US and 10 additional countries.

For biographies and headshots, visit swamedia.com/executives

