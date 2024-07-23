SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

Airline offers travelers ease and flexibility as they experience America's parks

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announces a partnership with the National Park Foundation, the official charitable partner of the National Park Service dedicated to protecting and enhancing America's national parks for present and future generations. With Southwest's expansive route network, which connects people to more than 400 parks across the country, this partnership is a great fit.

"The National Park Foundation's focus on engaging people with America's national parks aligns with Southwest's legacy of making air travel affordable and giving people the freedom to fly," said Laura Nieto, Managing Director Corporate Responsibility at Southwest Airlines. "As Customers get away and visit national parks, Southwest connects them to these treasures with warm Hospitality and flexible policies, allowing Customers to pack all their hiking needs in one or two of their bags that fly free1 or see one more sunset by changing their flight without paying change fees2."

"The National Park Foundation is excited to partner with Southwest Airlines to help make national parks accessible to more people than ever before," says Chad Jones, senior vice president at the National Park Foundation. "With their support, we can create more opportunities for visitors to experience the wonder of being outdoors in these remarkable spaces today and in the future."

Win a Trip to Bozeman in the Summer of Go Sweepstakes

Bozeman is the featured city in this week's Southwest's Summer of Go Sweepstakes3, which offers Customers a chance to get away to an attractive leisure destination. Today through July 29, Customers can enter for a chance to win a prize package that includes round trip air travel for the winner and one guest (subject to Air Travel Restrictions in the Official Rules) to Bozeman on Southwest Airlines®, 5,000 Rapid Rewards® bonus points4 (subject to Rapid Rewards restrictions in the Official Rules), a two-night hotel stay at The LARK, a $250 Visa® gift card for booking activities and adventures, and a three-day car rental from Budget Rent a Car.

Special Giveaways on Select Flights

To celebrate the partnership's launch, Southwest® will surprise Customers on a select flight from Denver to Bozeman, Mont., (located near Yellowstone National Park) and a select flight from Denver to Fresno, Calif., (located near Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia National Parks) with an exciting pop-up experience. The gate area and inflight activations will feature national park trivia and Customer giveaways, including co-branded Southwest and National Park Foundation reusable water bottles, along with complimentary America the Beautiful passes—the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass5—which cover entrance and standard amenity fees for participating federal recreation sites and more than 420 national park sites.

Support the National Park Foundation with Rapid Rewards Points

Southwest Customers looking to support the National Park Foundation can donate Rapid Rewards points through the Points for a Purpose program. The donated points will help the National Park Foundation ensure everyone can enjoy and create life-long relationships with magnificent national parks. The partnership is part of Southwest's charitable focus area of mental health and wellbeing.

To learn more about National Park Foundation, visit nationalparks.org.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports6 across 11 countries.

1 First and second checked bags. Weight and size limits apply.

2 Fare difference may apply. Failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited flight credits.

3 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. (excluding Alaska and Rhode Island) age 21 or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules and Privacy Policy. Enter by July 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

4 Points bookings don't include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight.

5 Passes are non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be replaced if lost or stolen. Passholders must show valid photo identification and may need advance reservations at certain high-traffic sites.

6 Effective Aug. 5, 2024, the airline will serve 117 airports.

7 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

8 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

9 1973-2019 annual profitability

10 Southwest's net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

