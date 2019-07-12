Southwest Airlines Announces Promotion Of Stacy Malphurs To Vice President Supply Chain Management

DALLAS, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced the promotion of Stacy Malphurs to Vice President Supply Chain Management. Malphurs replaces Bill Tiffany, who recently left Southwest.

Since joining Southwest in 2011, Malphurs has served in a variety of Leadership roles, most recently as Senior Director Supply Chain Management. During that time, she and her Teams have been responsible for strategic planning, contract performance and spend analytics, supplier performance management, process optimization and automation, technology platform facilitation, policy development, and management of the Company's Supplier Diversity Program. Malphurs also spent three years leading a team in the airline's Technical Operations and Maintenance Department where she was responsible for strategic direction-setting and analytics. To view an officer biography, visit: swamedia.com.

"Stacy brings a vast array of knowledge, experience, and compassion to her new Senior Leadership role," said Southwest's Senior Vice President Finance Chris Monroe. "We're fortunate to have such a talented Leader in our ranks to step into this role. We thank Bill for his stewardship of the Supply Chain Management function over the past eight years and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Malphurs has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Southern Methodist University. Prior to joining Southwest, Malphurs worked in management consulting, where she was an Engagement Manager in Oliver Wyman's aviation practice.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 49th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 59,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

