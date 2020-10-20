Southwest Airlines Announces Three-Day $39 WOW Sale For Winter Travel

Seats, days, and markets are limited. Blackout dates apply. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions at Southwest.com. Examples of one-way low fares include:

As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Miami and Tampa ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Denver and Steamboat Springs ( Hayden ) ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Burbank and San Francisco ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Dallas , and

one-way nonstop between and , and As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and New York (LaGuardia).

Purchase today through Oct. 22, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Continental U.S. travel valid Dec.1, 2020, through March 4, 2021. Travel Continental U.S. to/from Hawaii valid Nov. 12, 2020, through April 8, 2021. Interisland Hawaii travel valid Nov. 12, 2020, through April 8, 2021. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid Nov. 12, 2020, through Dec. 3, 2020, and Jan. 11, 2021, through March 4, 2021. International travel valid Nov. 12, 2020, through Dec. 9, 2020, and Jan. 11, 2021, through March 4, 2021. Continental U.S. travel blacked out Dec. 18, 2020, through Dec. 19, 2020, Dec. 23, 2020, Dec. 26, 2020, through Dec. 27, 2020, and Jan. 2, 2021, through Jan. 3, 2021. Travel from continental U.S. to Hawaii blacked out Nov. 19, 2020 through Nov. 22, 2020, Dec. 17, 2020, through Dec. 27, 2020, Feb. 11, 2021, through Feb. 14, 2021, March 19, 2021, through March 20, 2021, March 26, 2021, through March 28, 2021, and April 1, 2021, through April 3, 2021. Travel to continental U.S. from Hawaii blacked out Dec. 26, 2020, through Jan. 4, 2021, Feb. 19, 2021 through Feb. 21, 2021, March 27, 2021, through Match, 28, 2021, and April 2, 2021, through April 5, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO, Montrose, CO, and Las Vegas; and from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Montrose, CO, and Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO to Las Vegas is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Montrose, CO, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO, and Las Vegas; and from Las Vegas to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Montrose, CO, and Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel continental U.S. to/from Hawaii is valid Monday through Thursday. Interisland Hawaii travel is valid Monday through Thursday. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday through Thursday. International travel is valid Monday through Thursday. Travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

At Southwest Airlines, there are no Change Fees and Bags Fly Free®.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico. Southwest will begin service to Palm Springs, California and Miami on Nov. 15, as well as two new seasonal destinations in Colorado, Steamboat Springs and Montrose (Telluride) on Dec. 19, 2020.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, face covering requirements for Customers and Employees, and capping the number of passengers on every flight to allow middle seats to remain open through Nov. 30, 2020. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

