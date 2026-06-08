SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BEGINS INTERLINE PARTNERSHIP WITH SINGAPORE AIRLINES

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have partnered to offer travelers around the globe single-ticket journeys to and from the United States, connecting to places where Southwest and Singapore Airlines fly. Southwest Executives shared the news of the interline partnership during the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting in Brazil.

The SIA Group, which includes Singapore Airlines and Scoot, operates service to more than 130 destinations in 35 countries and territories, and flies between its global hub, Singapore Changi Airport and three airports in the United States served by Southwest—Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle/Tacoma (SEA), and San Francisco (SFO). In those shared gateway airports, international travelers can now seamlessly connect to nearly 120 airports in the Southwest network. Tickets are available through Singapore Airlines, travel agents, and travel websites.

"Singapore Airlines becomes the eighth carrier in our partnership portfolio exemplified by its quality and reach. These carriers are facilitating access to our network for a growing global audience drawn to our improved onboard product and increasingly choosing to fly with us," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer. "Journeys that pair Southwest and Singapore Airlines not only connect new geographies but also create consistent high-quality Customer experiences."

With assigned seating, optional Extra Legroom1 and enhanced boarding all introduced earlier this year, Southwest continues to invest purposefully in onboard experiences with feedback-driven enhancements toward greater comfort and more choice. These thoughtful improvements aim to showcase Hospitality for which the People of Southwest Airlines are world famous.

Southwest Airlines has initiated service at five airports in 2026 including St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten, Santa Rosa/Sonoma County, Calif., Knoxville, Tenn., and Anchorage.

Including Singapore Airlines, Southwest now has eight active partnerships with overseas carriers connecting travel between its network and places across the globe in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 122 airports across 12 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline2. By empowering its more than 73,000 People3 to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Customers in Extra Legroom seats will be offered a premium snack (on flights traveling 301 miles or more) and complimentary premium drinks (on flights traveling 251 miles or more). Service may be modified or limited at Southwest's discretion. Must be 21 or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Alcohol served onboard must be consumed onboard the aircraft. Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of March 31, 2026

ABOUT SINGAPORE AIRLINES

The history of Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group dates to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways. The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines and Malaysian Airline System. Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 destinations in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise: Service Excellence, Product Leadership, and Network Connectivity. Singapore Airlines is the world's most awarded airline. For more information, please visit www.singaporeair.com.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.