Southwest Airlines Cargo Lands Prestigious Honor

"This award showcases the hard work our Southwest Employees do on a daily basis to ensure our Customers receive the best Hospitality and service in the industry," said Matt Buckley, Southwest's Vice President of Cargo and Charters. "Customers know they can count on Southwest to handle their shipments without any hesitation."

The Air Cargo Excellence Awards are presented to carriers for their performance, customer service, value, and use of technology. This is the 14th consecutive year Southwest Cargo has been honored in the annual Air Cargo Excellence Survey.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CARGO

Southwest Airlines' relentlessly reliable Employees offer Cargo Customers award winning expedited air cargo service to destinations across the map, including complimentary Road Feeder Service and interline destinations. With our extensive domestic network, we have the flights you need to meet your shipping requirements. Southwest Cargo has announced its intention to begin shipping internationally to select international destinations this summer, subject to requisite governmental approvals. Learn more about how Southwest Cargo can help you with your shipping needs by visiting swacargo.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 47th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually, in recent years. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. During peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 100 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. Southwest has announced its intention to sell tickets in 2018 for service to Hawaii, subject to requisite governmental approvals.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

As launch customer of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in North America, the Company operates the largest fleet in the world of Boeing aircraft, all of which are equipped with satellite-based WiFi. Customers who connect to the WiFi network may use their personal devices to view on-demand movies and television shows, as well as nearly 20 channels of free, live TV.

From its first flights on June 18, 1971, Southwest Airlines launched an era of unprecedented affordability in air travel described by the U.S. Department of Transportation as "The Southwest Effect," a lowering of fares and increase in passenger traffic wherever the carrier serves. With 45 consecutive years of profitability, Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-cargo-lands-prestigious-honor-300630398.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

