SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES 100TH CONCERT IN THE SKY WITH LIVE AT 35 PROGRAM FEATURING SONGWRITER LIZ ROSE

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate 100 performances in the sky and our Live at 35 program than with a plane full of music lovers singing along to the hit songs Liz helped write," said Sarah Falvey, Vice President of Communications and Brand Reputation at Southwest Airlines. "We recently added service across the network to support big events and loved surprising Flight #1989 with a performance by this incredible songwriter who played a role in inspiring the big event."

"As a songwriter, I love engaging with people through words and music, and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to sing along with Flight #1989 at 35,000 feet on my way to Miami," said songwriter, Liz Rose. "Southwest's Live at 35 program is a creative way to give musicians a lift while surprising Customers in the sky."

Customers sang along and held up heart hands as Rose performed "All Too Well" and "You Belong with Me." Following the performance, Customers received commemorative inflight concert cards and custom friendship bracelets made by Southwest Employees that said "Flight 1989" and "Spread LUV."

Past Live at 35 performers include artists of all levels, including those from Southwest's On The Rise program. Through On The Rise, the airline supports those in creative spaces as they reach new heights in their careers and achieve their goals.

Rose was accompanied by hit songwriter Phil Barton on the guitar for this Live at 35 performance as a collaboration between one of country music's most historic and iconic music venues in Nashville, The Bluebird Cafe, and Southwest Airlines®. The Bluebird and Southwest have been official partners since 2015. The Bluebird Cafe is a venue where up-and-coming songwriters and artists, including Liz Rose, rise to fame and build their careers.

Visit Southwest.fm to learn more about music at Southwest and to watch past Live at 35 performances.

About Liz Rose

Liz Rose is a GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter, 2007 SESAC Nashville Songwriter of the Year, CMA & ACM Award winning songwriter, founder of a music publishing company, a member of the national Songwriters Hall of Fame, a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and a Texas Heritage Songwriter Hall Of Fame inductee.

Born and raised in Texas, Liz Rose moved to Nashville and began writing songs at the age of 37. She has since penned 16 songs with Taylor Swift, including the No. 1 crossover hits "Tim McGraw", "Teardrops On My Guitar", "You Belong With Me", GRAMMY Award winning Best Country Song "White Horse", and ACM Song of the Year "Crazy Girl". Rose has also written songs for many other artists including Alison Krauss, Blake Shelton, Bonnie Raitt, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Gary Allan, LeeAnn Womack, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw. Together, her songs have sold more than 20 million copies.

About Southwest Airlines Co.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success has brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 20504. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

2 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3 1973-2019 annual profitability

4 Southwest's net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.