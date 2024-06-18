SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH FARES AS LOW AS $53 ONE-WAY

DALLAS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues its birthday celebration with a sale on flights starting as low as $53 one-way in honor of the carrier turning 53. Starting today through June 20, 2024, Customers can book these fares for their next getaway for continental U.S. travel between August 6 and December 18, 2024, and Hawaii, international, and San Juan, Puerto Rico travel between August 20 and November 20, 2024. Restrictions, exclusions, and blackout dates apply. Seats, markets, and days are limited. The discount applies before government taxes and fees. Visit Southwest.com® to book and view full terms and conditions.1

Examples of one-way, low fares include:

As low as $53 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Tampa

As low as $53 one-way nonstop between Austin and Dallas (Love Field)

As low as $53 one-way nonstop between Chicago (Midway) and Minneapolis/St. Paul

As low as $53 one-way nonstop between Las Vegas and San Diego

As low as $53 one-way nonstop between Los Angeles (LAX) and Phoenix

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports2 across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline3. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0004 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years5 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 20506. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1 Purchase 12:01 a.m. on June 18 through 11:59 p.m. on June 20, 2024, Pacific Daylight Time. Continental U.S. travel is valid August 6 through December 18, 2024. Hawaii, international, and San Juan, Puerto Rico travel is valid August 20 through November 20, 2024. Continental U.S. travel is blacked out September 2, October 14, November 22 through November 27, and November 29 through December 2, 2024. Travel continental U.S. to and from Hawaii, international, and San Juan, Puerto Rico is blacked out Sept. 3, 2024. Orange County (SNA) travel not valid. Continental U.S. travel is valid Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Hawaii, international, and San Juan, Puerto Rico travel is valid Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats, markets, and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply. Advertised fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require a fare upgrade depending on fare purchased and Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

2 Effective Aug. 5, 2024, the airline will serve 117 airports.

3 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

4 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

5 1973-2019 annual profitability

6 Southwest's net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

