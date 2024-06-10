SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES WANNA GET AWAY WEEK WITH EXCLUSIVE OFFERS AND WEEK-LONG SWEEPSTAKES

Major Sale Alert: Up to 50% Off Base Fares

Starting today, June 10, at noon Central Time (CT), Southwest Rapid Rewards® Members can take advantage of early access to the Wanna Get Away Week sale, which is available only on mobile devices and the Southwest® app, saving up to 50% off base fares for their next adventure for continental U.S. travel flown between Aug. 6 and Dec. 18, 2024, and international, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico travel between Aug. 20 and Dec. 17, 2024. Members can use BDAY in the promo code box when booking to receive the discount. Restrictions, exclusions, and blackout dates apply. Seats and days are limited. The discount applies before government taxes and fees. The sale opens to all Customers at 8:00 p.m. CT and remains available through June 13. Visit Southwest.com to book and view full terms and conditions.1

"Customer loyalty is foundational at Southwest. Rapid Rewards is an award-winning and industry-leading loyalty program because it makes earning and redeeming points easier and gives Members incentives to come back and fly Southwest again," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "Our Wanna Get Away Week provides some of our best deals of the year to earn points. Rapid Rewards Members also can get early access to this sale by booking on mobile devices or through the Southwest app to get first access to millions of seats."

Other Exciting Travel Offers

In addition to this week's sale on base fares, Customers can shop for travel offers on rental cars, hotel bookings, vacation packages, Rapid Rewards® points, and more. Visit Southwest.com to take advantage of these offers and view the full terms and conditions.

Rental Cars : Between June 10 and June 18, 2024, Customers who rent a car with Dollar Car Rental can save up to 25% on the base rate, plus earn 1,200 points on a rental of two or more days. The offer is only valid at participating Dollar Car Rental airport locations. 2

Between June 10 and June 18, 2024, Customers who rent a car with Dollar Car Rental can save up to 25% on the base rate, plus earn 1,200 points on a rental of two or more days. The offer is only valid at participating Dollar Car Rental airport locations. Hotels : Between June 10 and June 18, 2024 , Customers can earn five times the points on their hotels for three or more night stays between June 10 and Nov. 30, 2024 . 3

, Customers can earn five times the points on their hotels for three or more night stays . Vacation Offers : Between June 10 and June 18, 2024, Customers can save up to $500 on flight and hotel vacation packages, plus $100 in instant savings on any domestic, international, or Hawaii travel between June 11, 2024 , and March 5, 2025 . 4

Between June 10 and June 18, 2024, Customers can save up to on flight and hotel vacation packages, plus in instant savings on any domestic, international, or travel between , and . Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase : Current and new Cardmembers can take advantage of these great offers: Between June 10 and June 18, 2024 , current Cardmembers who register for the promotion can earn a total of 10 points for each $1 spent with any Rapid Rewards Credit Card on up to $500 of Southwest qualifying purchases. 6 Not a Cardmember, not a problem. Between now and June 26, 2024 , new Cardmembers can earn 85,000 bonus points after they spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. 7

Current and new Cardmembers can take advantage of these great offers: Points Mystery Offer : Between June 10 and July 21, 2024 , Customers can reveal their surprise discount and save 40%, 45%, or 50% when they buy a minimum number of Rapid Rewards points. 8

, Customers can reveal their surprise discount and save 40%, 45%, or 50% when they buy a minimum number of Rapid Rewards points. Shopping: Between June 10 and June 18, 2024 , Rapid Rewards Shopping® Members can earn a one-time bonus of 1,000 Rapid Rewards bonus points on qualifying purchases, in addition to the standard Rapid Rewards points earned from shopping online through Rapid Rewards Shopping.9

Wanna Get Away Day and Sweepstakes

Southwest today also kicked off a sweepstakes in honor of the carrier's branded holiday, Wanna Get Away Day, offering Customers daily opportunities to win prizes, including up to 25 million Rapid Rewards bonus points and the highly coveted promotional Companion Pass experience (only on June 18), available on WannaGetAwayDay.com. Customers must be a Rapid Rewards Member to participate in the sweepstakes.

Join Rapid Rewards

The Southwest Rapid Rewards program10 is designed around a simple concept—to make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, every seat is a reward seat, there are no blackout dates, and points don't expire. Customers can create an account to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com to take advantage of Southwest's award-winning loyalty program benefits. Customers are also encouraged to download Southwest's mobile app for early access to special sale events.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports11 across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline12. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,00013 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years14 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 205015. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

10 All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms.

11 Effective Aug. 5, 2024, the airline will serve 117 airports.

12 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

13 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

14 1973-2019 annual profitability

15 Southwest's net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.