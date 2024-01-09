SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES WEEK OF WOW WITH UP TO 40% OFF BASE FARES AND DEALS ON HOTELS, CAR RENTALS, AND VACATION PACKAGES

"We know low fares and lots of flexibility are top of mind for Customers, and our Week of WOW delivers on both to kick off a new year of travel adventures," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "With 121 airports across our vast network, we look forward to serving Customers with our legendary Hospitality and flexible travel policies, like bags fly free,2 no change or cancel fees,3 and flight credits that don't expire.4"

Other Exciting Travel Deals

In addition to this week's sale on base fares, Customers can shop travel deals on rental cars, hotels, vacation packages, Rapid Rewards®5 points, and more. Visit Southwest.com to take advantage of these deals and view the full terms and conditions.

Southwest Rapid Rewards ® Credit Cards from Chase: From Jan. 8 through Feb. 5 , 2024, Cardmembers can earn six points per $1 spent on the first $500 of Southwest purchases. New Cardmembers can earn 50,000 bonus points after they spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. 6

From , 2024, Cardmembers can earn six points per spent on the first of Southwest purchases. New Cardmembers can earn 50,000 bonus points after they spend on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Points Mystery Offer: From Jan. 8 through Feb. 23, 2024 , Customers can reveal their surprise discount and save 40%, 45%, or 50% when they buy a minimum of 2,000 Rapid Rewards points. 7

From , Customers can reveal their surprise discount and save 40%, 45%, or 50% when they buy a minimum of 2,000 Rapid Rewards points. Rental Cars: From Jan. 8 through Jan. 15, 2024 , Customers can save up to 30% off Budget base rates and earn up to four times the points on bookings completed by May 15, 2024 . 8

From , Customers can save up to 30% off Budget base rates and earn up to four times the points on bookings completed by . Hotel: From Jan. 8 through Feb. 23, 2024 , Customers can earn four times the Rapid Rewards points on their hotel stay. 9

From , Customers can earn four times the Rapid Rewards points on their hotel stay. Uplift: From Jan. 8 through Feb. 23, 2024 , Customers who book a Wanna Get Away Plus ® ticket using Uplift will receive a $0 down offer. 10

From , Customers who book a Wanna Get Away Plus ticket using Uplift will receive a down offer. Vacation Offers: From Jan. 8 through Feb. 23, 2024 , Customers can receive $100 off domestic packages, $200 off international and Hawaii packages, and more than $150 on instant savings.11

1 SALE TERMS & CONDITIONS

The promotion code savings is valid for one-way or round trip Wanna Get Away® and Wanna Get Away Plus fares booked on Southwest.com from Jan. 9, 2024, through Jan. 11, 2024, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time (the "Booking Period") and flown between Jan. 30, 2024, through May 22, 2024 (the "Travel Period"). For continental U.S. travel, the 40% off promotion code savings is valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel; the 30% off promotion code savings is valid for Monday and Thursday travel; the 25% off promotion code savings is valid for Saturday travel; and the 20% off promotion code savings is valid for Friday and Sunday travel. The 30% off promo code savings is valid for international, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico travel. Interisland Hawaii travel is excluded from the promotion. Continental U.S. travel is blacked out March 9, 2024, through March 10, 2024; March 16, 2024, through March 17, 2024; March 23, 2024, through March 24, 2024; and March 30, 2024, through March 31, 2024. Travel to Florida is blacked out March 1, 2024; March 7, 2024, through March 8, 2024; March 15, 2024; March 22, 2024; and March 28, 2024, through Mach 29, 2024. Travel to international, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico is blacked out Feb. 15, 2024, through Feb. 18, 2024; and March 7, 2024, through March 31, 2024. Travel from international, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico is blacked out Feb. 23, 2024, through Feb. 27, 2024; and March 14, 2024, through April 7, 2024. The promotion code savings are applied before government taxes and fees. Enter the promotion code WOW in the Promo Code box when booking during the Booking Period. Seats and days are limited. If a Customer has entered the promotion code WOW in the Promo Code box on Southwest.com or swabiz.com during the Booking Period, then while selecting their flights, savings in the base fare will be visible as a strike-through of the original fare on eligible flights. The discount availability may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week, and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Please note that the Department of Transportation (DOT) requires advertised fares to include all government taxes and fees; however, this promotion applies to the base fare only.

The discount is valid on new reservations only. The discount will apply only for select flights booked within the Booking Period while supplies last for travel flown within the Travel Period. Changes made to the itinerary after purchase will eliminate qualifications for this promotion and will result in forfeiture of any promotion code savings. The discount is only valid with the provided promotion code and is not combinable with other promotion codes or fares. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on the Customer's arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the Passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked with a credit card, flight credit, or Southwest gift card. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

The offer is not redeemable for cash, and may not be used in conjunction with other special offers, or toward the purchase of a gift card or previously booked flight, or change to a previously booked flight. The discount is only valid on Southwest.com, swabiz.com, and Southwest Partner Services. The discount is not valid on group travel or Southwest Vacations®, through Global Distribution Systems, or special fares, such as military and government fares.

2 BAGS FLY FREE®

First and second checked bags. Weight and size limits apply.

3 CHANGE AND CANCEL FEES

If a Customer needs to change an upcoming flight itinerary, they'll only pay the difference in fare (if one applies). Failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds.

4 FLIGHT CREDITS

Flight credits will be issued as long as the flight is canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Flight credits don't expire and are non-transferable. For travel booked with Rapid Rewards points: starting July 1, 2023 (12:00 a.m. Central Time), for Wanna Get Away or Wanna Get Away Plus reward travel reservations (booked with points): If you do not cancel your reservation at least 10 minutes before the flight's original scheduled departure time, any points used for booking will be forfeited, along with any taxes and fees associated with the Customer's reward travel reservation.

5 RAPID REWARDS TERMS & CONDITIONS

All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms.

6 SOUTHWEST RAPID REWARDS CREDIT CARDS FROM CHASE TERMS & CONDITIONS

Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards are issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. The 50,000 bonus points offer is after the Customer spends $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. The product is not available to either (i) current Cardmembers of any Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card, or (ii) previous Cardmembers of any Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card who received a new Cardmember bonus within the last 24 months. This does not apply to Cardmembers of the Southwest Rapid Rewards Business Card and Employee Credit Card products. To qualify for the bonus points, Customers must make purchases totaling $1,000 or more during the first three months from account opening. Please allow up to eight weeks for bonus points to post to the Customer's Rapid Rewards account. ("Purchases" do not include balance transfers, cash advances, travelers checks, foreign currency, money orders, wire transfers or similar cash-like transactions, lottery tickets, casino gaming chips, race track wagers or similar betting transactions, any checks that access your account, interest, unauthorized or fraudulent charges, and fees of any kind, including an annual fee, if applicable.) To be eligible for this bonus offer, the account must be open and not in default at the time of fulfillment. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms.

7 POINTS MYSTERY OFFER TERMS & CONDITIONS

The offer is valid between Jan. 8, 2024, 12:00:01 a.m. Central Time and Feb. 23, 2024, 11:59:59 p.m. Central Time. Rapid Rewards Member will receive a 50% discount on points when they purchase a minimum of 7,000 Rapid Rewards points within a single purchase. Gifted and transferred point transactions are not included in this offer. A valid credit card is required to purchase points. A minimum 7,000 points-purchase threshold must be met on a per-transaction basis in order to qualify for the discount. Points can be purchased in blocks of 1,000 and a daily maximum of 60,000 points can be purchased by a Member with no annual maximum. Transactions are nonrefundable and nonreversible. Purchased points do not count towards A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass qualification. Prices are in U.S. dollars and include all applicable taxes. Prices for the purchase of points are only valid while a Member is currently logged in to Southwest.com or when points are purchased by phone, in the process of booking a flight, and such prices are subject to change. Please allow up to 72 hours for points to post to the applicable Rapid Rewards account. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the Rapid Rewards program and/or Rapid Rewards program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members do not acquire property rights in accrued points. The number of Rapid Rewards points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed.

8 RENTAL CAR OFFER TERMS & CONDITIONS

The 600 points offer is valid on qualifying rentals of one to three consecutive days; the 1,800 points offer is valid on qualifying rentals of four to six days consecutive; and the 2,400 points offer is valid on a minimum of seven consecutive days on qualifying rentals at participating Budget airport locations in the United States and Canada. Any points earned over 600 per rental are considered bonus points. The points offer is valid on daily, weekend, and weekly rates on all Budget car groups. Bonus points don't count toward A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass® qualification. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms. Budget Fastbreak Members must mention a valid Rapid Rewards Member number at time of the reservation or at the time of rental to receive points. Please use Coupon Code #MUAZ024 to receive bonus points. The savings of up to 30% applies to Budget leisure weekly and weekend rates and applies only to the time and mileage charges on your rental. Use Budget Customer Discount (BCD) U072796 to save up to 30% off Budget base rates on your rental. An advance reservation is required. Please allow up to eight weeks for Rapid Rewards points to post to the Rapid Rewards Member's account. Offer may not be used with any other promotion or offer. All taxes, fees (including but not limited to Air Conditioning Excise Recovery Fee, Concession Recovery Fee, Vehicle License Recovery Fee, Energy Recovery Fee, Tire Management Fee, and Frequent Traveler Fee), and surcharges (including but not limited to Customer Facility Charge and Environmental Fee Recovery Charge) are extra. Optional items such as LDW ($35.99/day or less) and refueling are extra. One coupon per rental. The offer is subject to vehicle availability at the time of rental and may not be available at some rates at some times. Car rental return restrictions may apply. The offer is subject to change without notice. Holiday and other blackout periods may apply. The renter must meet Budget age, driver, and credit requirements. The minimum rental age may vary by location. An additional daily surcharge may apply to renters under 25 years old. A Frequent Traveler Program Surcharge or Excise Tax may be applied and will be assessed in connection with miles earned pursuant to a reservation. For rentals in the United States, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Croix, and Canada, when the renter chooses to receive frequent flyer miles, Budget will assess a frequent flyer surcharge equivalent to USD 1.00 per day. The amount assessed is collected by Budget to offset a portion of Budget's annual cost of participation in frequent flyer programs. Rental must be completed by May 15, 2024.

9 OFFER TERMS & CONDITIONS

To be eligible, the hotel reservation must be booked on Southwest Hotels website (www.southwesthotels.com) via the link provided between 12:01 a.m. Central Time on Jan. 8, 2024, and 11:59 p.m. Central Time on Jan. 14, 2024. Eligible stays must occur between Jan. 8, 2024, and May 31, 2024. Strictly limited to Customers who enter their Rapid Rewards number and at select hotels purchase checkout. The four times points for bookings will be issued on the hotel room rate, as displayed on the platform. The four times points for bookings can't be applied to existing bookings or retroactively applied to bookings. Southwest Hotels reserves the right to not award the four times the additional points for bookings at any time if it detects fraud, stacking of bonuses, technical errors, cancel/rebooking activity (defined by identical search criteria), or ANY other deceptive behavior attempted to circumvent the limits expressed above. The four times the points for bookings are automatically applied to the eligible Customer's Rapid Rewards account associated with the number applied at purchase checkout within eight weeks, after successfully completing their stay in the booked property. The points may be awarded separately from the base points awarded. Additional points will count toward A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass qualification. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms.

10 UPLIFT OFFER TERMS & CONDITIONS

The $0 down offer is available on Wanna Get Away Plus bookings from Jan. 8, 2024, through Jan. 14, 2024, for approved applicants. Down payment may be required for other Uplift bookings. Actual terms are based on the Customer's credit score and other factors and may vary. A minimum $49 purchase is required. Not everyone is eligible. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: uplift.com/lenders.

11 VACATION OFFER TERMS & CONDITIONS

The $100 per reservation promotion code savings apply on flight and hotel vacation packages of $500 or more to any domestic destination Southwest offers. Savings are reflected in the package price when using the promotion code USVACATION100 at the time of booking. The $200 per reservation promotion code savings apply on flight and hotel vacation packages of $500 or more to any international or Hawaii destination Southwest offers. Savings are reflected in the package price when using the promotion code INTVACATION200 at the time of booking. The length of stay for flight and hotel components must match. The promotion code is intended for redemption by the individual consumer only. One-day advance purchase is required. Restrictions, exclusions, and blackout dates may apply to hotel offers. Savings are valid if booked Jan. 9, 2024, through Feb. 5, 2024, by 6:00 p.m. Central Time for travel Jan. 10, 2024, through Oct. 2, 2024.

Customers can get $150 off in instant savings when they book a flight and hotel package to any international or Hawaii destination Southwest offers. No minimum night stay is required. Instant savings will be applied to the price of the vacation at checkout. If a Customer changes or modifies their reservation after the time of booking, they may no longer be eligible for the savings. One-day advance purchase is required. Restrictions, exclusions, and blackout dates may apply to hotel offers. Savings are valid if booked Jan. 9, 2024, through Jan. 14, 2024, by 6:00 p.m. Central Time for travel Jan. 10, 2024, through Oct. 2, 2024.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline12. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,00013 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years14 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

12 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

13 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

14 1973-2019 annual profitability

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.