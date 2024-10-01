SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CRUISES INTO ITS WEEK OF WOW WITH UP TO 40% OFF BASE FARES; DEALS ON RAPID REWARDS POINTS, VACATION PACKAGES, CAR RENTALS, AND HOTEL BOOKINGS; AND, FOR THE FIRST TIME--CRUISE BOOKINGS

Major Sale Alert: Up to 40% Off Base Fares

Starting today, Oct. 1, 2024, through Oct. 3, 2024, Southwest® Customers can take advantage of the airline's fall Week of WOW sale, saving up to 40% off base fares for their next adventure for continental U.S. travel flown between Oct. 29, 2024, and Jan. 31, 2025; and international, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico travel between Oct. 29, 2024, and March 5, 2025. Customers can use SAVEWOW in the promo code box when booking to receive the discount. Additionally, Customers can now book their next trip with Cash + Points.8 Restrictions, exclusions, and blackout dates apply. Seats, days, and markets are limited. The discount applies before government taxes and fees. Visit Southwest.com to book and view full terms and conditions.1

"Our highly-anticipated Week of WOW provides Customers with some of our best travel deals for fall and winter travel, turning those 'wanna getaways' into 'gonna get away," said Jennifer Bridie, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "Plus, Customers can pair these great deals with our flexible policies, including bags fly free®,9 no change fees,10 and no cancel fees,11 helping them to get the most out of their next journey on Southwest."

Sea-rious Fun Ahead—Now Launching Cruises

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Members can now book cruises through Southwest on southwestcruises.com powered by World Travel Holdings. Additionally, Members can earn points on cruise bookings through Southwest. Southwest is also providing a limited-time offer to celebrate the carrier's Week of WOW and product launch. From now through Oct. 31, 2024, Members can earn two times the Rapid Rewards points on all eligible Southwest Cruises booked on southwestcruises.com.7

"We've heard from our Customers that cruises were of interest to them, and our new partnership with World Travel Holdings gives Customers access to all major cruise lines, such as Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean, to complement their travel experience on Southwest," said Phil Gouel, Vice President of Product Development at Southwest Airlines. "This partnership also gives our loyal Members new ways to earn points."

Other Exciting Travel Offers

In addition to this week's sale on base fares and the cruise bookings offer, Customers can shop for additional travel offers on Rapid Rewards points,3 vacation packages,4 car rentals,5 hotel bookings,6 and more. Visit Southwest.com to take advantage of these offers and view the full terms and conditions.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase: Current and new Cardmembers can take advantage of great deals from Chase. 12 Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, 2024 , current Cardmembers who register for the promotion will qualify and earn a total of six qualifying points for each $1 spent with any Rapid Rewards Credit Card, on up to $500 in total purchases, made directly with Southwest Airlines purchases. The bonus points will count toward Companion Pass ® . Not a Cardmember, not a problem. Between now and Oct. 9, 2024 , new Cardmembers can earn 85,000 bonus points after they spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Current and new Cardmembers can take advantage of great deals from Chase. Rapid Rewards Points : Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 22, 2024, Members can receive 50% off Rapid Rewards points when they purchase a minimum of 3,000 points within a single purchase. 3

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 22, 2024, Members can receive 50% off Rapid Rewards points when they purchase a minimum of 3,000 points within a single purchase. Vacation Packages : Between Oct. 1 and Oct 14, 2024, Customers who use promo code OCTOBERSALE125 can save up to $250 on flight and hotel vacation packages on any domestic, international, or Hawaii travel flown between Oct 1, 2024 , and April 7, 2025 . 4

Between Oct. 1 and Oct 14, 2024, Customers who use promo code can save up to on flight and hotel vacation packages on any domestic, international, or travel flown between , and . Car Rentals : Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15, 2024, Customers who rent a car with Budget car rental on Southwest.com can save up to 30% off base rates, plus earn 1,800 points on a rental of three or more days. The offer is only valid at participating Budget car rental airport locations. 5

Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15, 2024, Customers who rent a car with Budget car rental on Southwest.com can save up to 30% off base rates, plus earn 1,800 points on a rental of three or more days. The offer is only valid at participating Budget car rental airport locations. Hotel Bookings : Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, 2024, Customers who book a hotel with cash on Southwesthotels.com can earn an extra 2,000 points. Members who redeem points for hotel bookings will receive 2,000 points off their hotel booking. 6

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, 2024, Customers who book a hotel with cash on Southwesthotels.com can earn an extra 2,000 points. Members who redeem points for hotel bookings will receive 2,000 points off their hotel booking. Fall Week of WOW Sweepstakes : Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, 2024, Rapid Rewards Members can celebrate the airline's fall Week of WOW by entering the carrier's daily sweepstakes. Members have a chance to win up to 10 million Rapid Rewards bonus points throughout the week, leading up to the grand prize on Oct. 7 . 13

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, 2024, Rapid Rewards Members can celebrate the airline's fall Week of WOW by entering the carrier's daily sweepstakes. Members have a chance to win up to 10 million Rapid Rewards bonus points throughout the week, leading up to the grand prize on . Rapid Rewards Dining®: Members who sign up for Rapid Rewards Dining can earn 1,000 points when they spend a minimum of $100 within the first 30 days of signing up.14

TERMS & CONDITIONS

1 Customers can use promotion code SAVEWOW from Oct. 1 through Oct. 3, 2024, for travel on select continental U.S. flights for travel from Oct. 29, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025; and international, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii flights for travel from Oct. 29, 2024, through March 5, 2025. Continental U.S. travel is blacked out from Nov. 26 through Nov. 27, 2024; Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, 2024; Dec. 20 through Dec. 23, 2024; Dec. 26 through Dec. 29, 2024; Jan. 2, 2025; and Jan. 4 through Jan. 5, 2025. Travel to International destinations and Hawaii is blacked out from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25, 2024; Dec. 18, 2024, through Jan. 7, 2025; and Feb. 13 through Feb. 16, 2025. Travel from International destinations and Hawaii is blacked out from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, 2024; Dec. 18, 2024, through Jan. 7, 2025; and Feb. 21 through Feb. 24, 2025. Travel to Puerto Rico is blacked out from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25, 2024; and Dec. 18, 2024, Jan. 7, 2025. Travel from Puerto Rico is blacked out from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, 2024; and Dec. 18, 2024, through Jan. 7, 2025. Restrictions and exclusions apply. Seats, days, and markets are limited. Discount is applied before government taxes and fees.

2 All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms.

3 The offer is valid between Oct. 1, at 12:00:01 a.m. CT and Oct. 22, 2024, at 11:59:59 p.m. CT. Rapid Rewards Members will receive a 50% discount on points when they purchase a minimum of 3,000 Rapid Rewards points within a single purchase. Gifted and transferred point transactions aren't included in this offer. A valid credit card is required to purchase points. A minimum 3,000 points-purchase threshold must be met on a per-transaction basis to qualify for the discount. Points can be purchased in blocks of 1,000 and a daily maximum of 60,000 points can be purchased by a Member with no annual maximum. Transactions are nonrefundable and nonreversible. Purchased points don't count towards A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass qualification. Prices are in U.S. dollars and include all applicable taxes. Prices for the purchase of points are only valid while a Member is currently logged in to Southwest.com or when points are purchased by phone, in the process of booking a flight, and such prices are subject to change. Please allow up to 72 hours for points to post to the applicable Rapid Rewards account. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the Rapid Rewards program and/or Rapid Rewards program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members don't acquire property rights in accrued points. The number of Rapid Rewards points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed.

4 The $75 per-reservation promotion code savings apply on flight + hotel vacation packages of $500 or more to any domestic destination Southwest offers. Savings are reflected in the package price when using promotion code OCTOBERSALE125 at the time of booking. The $100 per-reservation promotion code savings apply on flight + hotel vacation packages of $1,000 or more to any domestic destination Southwest offers. Savings are reflected in the package price when using promotion code OCTOBERSALE125 at the time of booking. The $125 per-reservation promotion code savings apply on flight + hotel vacation packages of $1,500 or more to any domestic destination Southwest offers. Savings are reflected in the package price when using promotion code OCTOBERSALE125 at the time of booking. The $150 per-reservation promotion code savings apply on flight + hotel vacation packages of $500 or more to any international or Hawaii destination Southwest offers. Savings are reflected in the package price when using promotion code OCTOBERSALE250 at the time of booking. The $200 per-reservation promotion code savings apply on flight + hotel vacation packages of $1,000 or more to any international or Hawaii destination Southwest offers. Savings are reflected in the package price when using promotion code OCTOBERSALE250 at the time of booking. The $250 per-reservation promotion code savings apply on flight + hotel vacation packages of $1,500 or more to any international or Hawaii destination Southwest offers. Savings are reflected in the package price when using promotion code OCTOBERSALE250 at the time of booking. Length of stay for flight and hotel components must match. Promotion code intended for redemption by individual consumer only. One-day advance purchase is required. Restrictions, exclusions, and blackout dates may apply to hotel offers. Savings are valid if booked between Oct. 1 and Oct. 14, 2024, by 6:00 p.m. CT for travel between Oct. 1, 2024, and April 7, 2025.

5 The 600 points offer is valid on qualifying rentals of one to two consecutive days, and the 1,800 points offer is valid on qualifying rentals of three consecutive days or longer at participating Budget airport locations in the United States and Canada. Any points earned over 600 per rental are considered bonus points. The points offer is valid on daily, weekend, and weekly rates on all Budget car groups. Bonus points don't count toward A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass qualification. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply. Budget Fastbreak Members must mention a valid Rapid Rewards Member number at the time of reservation or at the time of rental to receive points. Please use Coupon Code #MUAZ029 to receive bonus points. The savings of up to 30% applies to Budget leisure weekly and weekend rates and is applicable only to the time and mileage charges on the rental. Use Budget Customer Discount (BCD) U072796 to save up to 30% off Budget base rates on car rentals. An advance reservation is required. Please allow up to eight weeks for Rapid Rewards points to post to the Rapid Rewards Member's account. The offer may not be used with any other promotions or offers. All taxes, fees (including but not limited to Air Conditioning Excise Recovery Fee, Concession Recovery Fee, Vehicle License Recovery Fee, Energy Recovery Fee, Tire Management Fee, and Frequent Traveler Fee), and surcharges (including but not limited to Customer Facility Charge and Environmental Fee Recovery Charge) are extra. Optional items such as LDW ($35.99/day or less) and refueling are extra. One coupon per rental. The offer is subject to vehicle availability at the time of rental and may not be available on some rates at some times. Car rental return restrictions may apply. The offer is subject to change without notice. Holiday and other blackout periods may apply. The renter must meet Budget age, driver, and credit requirements. Minimum rental age may vary by location. An additional daily surcharge may apply to renters under 25 years old. A Frequent Traveler Program Surcharge or Excise Tax may be applied and will be assessed in connection with miles earned pursuant to a reservation. For rentals in the United States, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Croix, and Canada, when the renter chooses to receive frequent flyer miles, Budget will assess a frequent flyer surcharge equivalent to USD $1 per day. The amount assessed is collected by Budget to offset a portion of Budget's annual cost of participation in frequent flyer programs. The rental must be completed between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15, 2024. The account information in this email is only an estimate for a specific point in time. Please reference the Member's Rapid Rewards account on Southwest.com for the most up-to-date information on available points, tier status, including tier qualifying points or flights, and Companion Pass qualifying points or flights.

6 This offer is limited to reservations made on the Southwest Hotels website between Oct. 1, at 12:01 a.m. CT, and Oct. 7, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CT ("Booking Period"). Eligible stays must occur between Sept. 20, 2024, and April 30, 2025 ("Travel Period"). This promotion offers a 2,000 Rapid Rewards points discount per transaction on hotel reservations paid for only using Rapid Rewards points during the Booking Period. Check out must be completed on or before April 30, 2025. This offer is limited to one per Customer and one per stay. Promotional offers can't be applied to existing bookings or retroactively applied to bookings not made using the link above. Promotional offers can't be combined with any other bonuses or offers. To redeem points on hotels via the Southwest Hotels website, Members must login to their Rapid Rewards account. This promotional offer doesn't apply if the hotel reservation is totally or partially canceled. The Rapid Rewards Member must complete the stay as it was originally made in the reservation. For date changes, if refundable, the Customer must cancel the reservation and rebook. If the new reservation is made outside the Booking Period specified above or doesn't comply with the terms of this offer, the Member won't be eligible for the 2,000 Rapid Rewards points discount. Rocket Travel, Inc. reserves the right to cancel any reservation if it detects fraud, technical errors, or ANY other deceptive behavior attempted to circumvent the limits expressed above. See https://hotels.redeemrapidrewards.com/terms for full terms and conditions or email concierges at [email protected]. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the Rapid Rewards program and/or Rapid Rewards program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members don't acquire property rights in accrued points. The number of Rapid Rewards points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed.

7 Customers can book their cruise through Southwest Cruises via southwestcruises.com or by calling (800) 211-2933 between Oct. 1, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), and Oct. 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET, and will earn one bonus point per eligible $1 spent for a total of two points per eligible $1 spent on eligible costs of their cruise when combined with the base points offer. The offer is valid on all eligible sailings departing on or before Dec. 31, 2025. The actual number of points that will be earned by a Member will be based upon the total cruise price excluding port charges, port expenses, taxes, fees, and travel insurance. A valid Rapid Rewards number must be provided prior to embarkation to earn Rapid Rewards points for an applicable cruise booking. Points may be posted to Member's accounts within six to eight weeks after the cruise has been completed. Points are earned once per stateroom and are awarded to only one passenger per cruise booking regardless of the number of individuals in a stateroom. Cruises must be paid in U.S. currency. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply.

8 Cash + Points allows Rapid Rewards Members to combine Rapid Rewards points with other eligible forms of payment to purchase flights. Cash + Points bookings won't earn Rapid Rewards points, tier qualifying points for A-List or A-List Preferred status, or Companion Pass qualifying points. Flights paid for with Cash + Points will count toward a Member's qualifying one-way flights for A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass status when flown.

9 First and second checked bags. Weight and size limits apply.

10 On the day of travel, Customers can switch free of airline charges to another flight with space available departing on the same calendar day between the same origin airport and destination airport as their original flight. With the exception of A-List Preferred and A-List Members, Customers who purchase Wanna Get Away® fares aren't eligible for free same-day change.

11 Fare difference may apply. Failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited flight credits.

12 To be eligible for this bonus offer, Customers must register between Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET and Oct. 7, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET (the "Promotional Period"). During the Promotional Period Cardmembers will qualify and earn a total of six points for each $1 spent with any Rapid Rewards Credit Card, on up to $500 in total purchases, made directly with Southwest Airlines®, including flight, inflight, Southwest gift card, Rapid Rewards Points Center, and on Southwest Vacations packages ("Qualifying Purchases"). That's four bonus points on top of the two points already earned on Qualifying Purchases made with the Rapid Rewards Plus or Employee Credit Cards. That's three bonus points on top of the three points already earned on Qualifying Purchases made with a Rapid Rewards Priority or Premier Credit Card. That's two bonus points on top of the four points already earned on Qualifying Purchases made with a Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card. That's five bonus points made with any remaining Rapid Rewards Credit Cards. Qualifying Purchases made on a qualifying Rapid Rewards Credit Card during the Promotional Period are eligible for this offer. Cardmembers will earn points on Qualifying Purchases, made with their Rapid Rewards Credit Card by the Cardmember or an authorized user of the account. The bonus points will count toward Companion Pass but won't count towards A-List or A-List Preferred qualification. Please allow up to eight weeks after the end of the Promotional Period for bonus points to post to the Cardmember's Rapid Rewards account. To qualify for this bonus offer, the account must be open and not in default at the time of fulfillment. This bonus offer is nontransferable and applies only to the account of the primary Cardmember referenced in this offer. All Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards are eligible. Chase isn't responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus points will post directly to the Cardmember's Southwest Rapid Rewards account and won't appear on the Cardmembers credit card statement. To qualify for this bonus offer, Rapid Rewards Credit Card account must be open and not in default at the time of fulfillment. Companion Pass qualifying points are earned from qualifying revenue flights booked through Southwest, points earned on Rapid Rewards Credit Cards, and base points earned from Rapid Rewards partners. The following doesn't count as Companion Pass qualifying points: purchased points; Rapid Rewards points transferred between Members; points converted from hotel and car loyalty programs, e-Rewards®, Valued Opinions, and Diners Club®; points earned from Rapid Rewards program enrollment; tier bonus points; flight bonus points; and partner bonus points (with the exception of the Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase). No points nor tier or Companion Pass qualifying points will be awarded for flights taken by the Companion when flying on a Companion Pass reservation. Points earned during a billing cycle on a Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Credit Card from Chase aren't available for redemption or qualification for Companion Pass status until they are posted on the Cardmember's billing statement and posted to Cardmember's Rapid Rewards account. Only points posted on the Cardmember's billing statements and posted to the Cardmember's Rapid Rewards account during the same calendar year are available for qualification for Companion Pass status. The Contactless Symbol and Contactless Indicator are trademarks owned by and used with the permission of EMVCo, LLC.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. The Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card is brought to Customers by Southwest Airlines and Chase. Southwest Airlines is responsible for the redemption of Rapid Rewards points toward benefits and services. The number of points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and are subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed. Rapid Rewards points can only be transferred to the primary Cardmember's Rapid Rewards account. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the program and/or program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members don't acquire property rights in accrued points. For more on terms, visit www.chase.com/digital/resources/terms-of-use.

13 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. (excluding Alaska) age 18 or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. To enter and for Official Rules and Privacy Policy, visit southwestwowweek.com. Enter by Oct. 7, 2024, at 11:58:59 p.m. CT.

14 This "New Member Bonus" is open to all new Rapid Rewards Dining Members without a dining profile. To qualify to earn 1,000 Rapid Rewards bonus points under this New Member Bonus, Member's must: (i) create a first dining profile between Oct. 1, at 12:01 a.m. ET, and Oct. 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET, including creating a web login, (ii) spend a total of $100 on a single Qualified Transaction or in aggregate across multiple Qualified Transactions (including tax and tip) by dining-in or ordering takeout at any participating restaurants or bars within 30 days of joining the Rapid Rewards Dining program (not valid on orders placed through unaffiliated third-party delivery/takeout providers), (iii) pay the check(s) with a credit and/or debit card linked to the Member's Rapid Rewards Dining program account, (iv) remain opted in to receive emails from the Rapid Rewards Dining program with a valid, deliverable email address, (v) complete the online reviews of all the restaurants or bars associated with the $100 spend within 30 days of the Member's visits and (vi) continue to satisfy all applicable criteria until such time as the New Member Bonus posts to the Member's Rapid Rewards Dining program account. Please note that some restaurants offer rewards, including the bonus points under this offer, only on certain days of the week or up to a maximum spending amount per month. For complete program Terms of use, guidelines, restrictions, and the latest rewards calendar, visit rapidrewardsdining.com. Other limitations may apply. Terms and conditions are subject to change. Qualified Transaction: "A transaction by a Member at a Participating Location using a card linked to the Member's account that meets all offer guidelines, rules, and restrictions." Please note that all checks must be paid for with a credit or debit card linked to Rapid Rewards Dining at the time of the visit. The Member may only earn this bonus once for a maximum amount of 1,000 bonus points. The offer may not be combinable with other Rapid Rewards Dining bonuses and each qualifying visit can only apply toward a single bonus, as determined by Rapid Rewards Dining. Please allow up to six weeks from the completion of the online review(s) for any bonus points to post to the Member's Rapid Rewards account. All account inquiries related to this bonus must be received by Dec. 30, 2024. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply. Rapid Rewards bonus points don't count towards A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass qualification. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the program and/or program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members don't acquire property rights in accrued points. The number of points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors and is subject to change at any time until booking is confirmed.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.