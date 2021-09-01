Southwest Airlines Donates $150,000 To Disaster Relief Organizations

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced a donation of $150,000 to its national disaster relief partners, American Red Cross, Feeding America®, and Team Rubicon. This financial commitment is fulfilled through the Southwest Airlines® Foundation, a corporate-advised fund within the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

Southwest Airlines is pleased to partner annually with American Red Cross, Feeding America, and Team Rubicon, to support efforts focused on preparedness, response, and resilience. The carrier is providing a $50,000 grant to each of these organizations, to assist with relief operations from the recent refugee resettlements, wildfires, earthquakes, and tropical storms including the latest, Hurricane Ida.

In an effort to provide the highest level of support to the community, Southwest invites its Customers and Employees to join these relief efforts through its Rapid Rewards® points promotion running today, Sept. 1, 2021, through Oct. 4, 2021. Rapid Rewards Members who donate a minimum of $25 to the American Red Cross, Feeding America, or Team Rubicon, will receive 20 Rapid Rewards points for every dollar donated*. Visit Southwest.com to donate to one or more of the organizations working on the frontlines providing much-needed relief to impacted communities.

"Southwest champions communities by supporting the work of nonprofit organizations, and encouraging our Customers to do the same," said Laurie Barnett, Southwest Airlines' Managing Director of Communications and Outreach. "We're thankful to our Employees and Customers for putting their Hearts in action, allowing us to come together in a time of need."

"When disaster strikes, Feeding America is on the ground and ready to provide food assistance and emergency supplies to our neighbors in need. Since food banks are rooted in each community, we also support long-term disaster recovery efforts," said Patrick Crawford, Managing Director of Disaster Services at Feeding America. "We are incredibly grateful to Southwest Airlines for their commitment to helping fight hunger, especially during critical times of need."

For more information on how to donate or to create a Rapid Rewards account, visit Southwest.com.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

*Rapid Rewards account information is required. Points will be reflected in the Members' Rapid Rewards account within 45 days after a donation has been made. The maximum earn limit is 10,000 points. Rapid Rewards bonus points do not count toward A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass qualification.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 51st year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 54,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29. The carrier will begin service to Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

