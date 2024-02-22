SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EARNS TOP SCORE IN HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION'S 2023-2024 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX FOR NINTH YEAR

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is proud to announce its score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

It's the airline's ninth consecutive year to earn a top score on the CEI—underscoring the Company's dedication to LGBTQ+ equality. Southwest Airlines® joins 545 major U.S. businesses that earned top marks this year.

"Southwest has a long history of putting our People first, and this recognition highlights our continued commitment to creating an inclusive and equitable environment for our LGBTQ+ Employees," said Juan Suarez, Vice President Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at Southwest Airlines.

The 2023-2024 CEI results showcase how U.S.-based companies promote LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. In its first year, the CEI included 319 participants and the latest results included 1,384 participants, demonstrating the tremendous trajectory and increasing breadth of the CEI. A record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002. These critical non-discrimination protections cover 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the globe. Southwest's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a score of 100 and the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

"For over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices around workplace inclusion. While there's much more work to do, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community recognizing the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality. "Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool—a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families."

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers. An additional 18 million employees at companies outside the U.S. rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

Companies are rated on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars to achieve the CEI distinction:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

