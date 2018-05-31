Southwest Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through Early 2019

"Today's schedule extension shows the depth of Southwest's growing network with new nonstop links among even more cities than ever before," said Adam Decaire, Southwest's Managing Director of Network Planning. "Our Teams are highly energized by continuing to develop our route map with more flights between more places while maintaining our core focus of connecting People to what's important in their lives."

Going Big in the Big Apple

Beginning Nov. 4, 2018, Southwest will add new nonstop service between:

New York (LaGuardia) and New Orleans

New York (LaGuardia) and West Palm Beach, Fla.*

New York (LaGuardia) and Orlando*

*Service is offered on Saturdays beginning Nov. 10, 2018

Also on Nov. 4, 2018, Southwest will add one additional weekday nonstop flight between:

New York (LaGuardia) and Dallas (An increase to five weekday nonstop flights)

New York (LaGuardia) and Denver (An increase to three weekday nonstop flights)

New York (LaGuardia) and Kansas City, Mo. (An increase to two weekday nonstop flights)

By the end of Nov. 2018, Southwest will offer up to 35 flights a day from LaGuardia.

More Southwest Heart in the Nation's Capital

Southwest grows its service in the Nation's Capital with new nonstop service. Beginning Nov. 4, 2018, the carrier will link Washington, D.C. (Reagan National) and Oklahoma City with daily nonstop service. On the same day, the carrier is also adding one additional flight on the following routes:

Between Washington, D.C. (Reagan National) and Nashville (An increase to four weekday roundtrip flights)

Between Washington, D.C. (Reagan National) and Dallas (An increase to five weekday roundtrip flights)

California Service Options Expand

Even More for San Jose

Southwest continues expanding in northern California with more flights to and from San Jose, Calif. By the end of Nov. 2018, the carrier will offer up to 99 departures a day to 24 destinations. Starting Nov. 4, 2018, Southwest will add new nonstop service Sundays through Fridays between San Jose, Calif. and Tucson, Ariz. Additionally, the carrier will now offer eight weekday roundtrips between San Jose, Calif. and Portland, Ore., an increase of two flights each weekday, and 12 nonstop flights weekdays between San Jose, Calif. and Orange County/Santa Ana, also an increase of two flights each weekday.

Burbank Grows

The carrier is adding more options for travelers to reach key Southern California cities on Nov. 4, 2018, including new and returning nonstop flights between:

Burbank and Houston (Hobby) (Flights operate Sunday through Friday)

Burbank and Chicago (Midway) (Flights operate Sunday through Friday)**

**The carrier previously offered this route in 2005.

More Flights from Long Beach

Responding to demands for more service from Long Beach, the carrier is adding more flights.

Between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31, 2018, Southwest will operate two additional nonstop flights on weekdays between Long Beach and Sacramento. The carrier will now offer four weekday roundtrips between the two cities. Additionally, the carrier will add three weekday flights between Long Beach and Las Vegas. This service complements its existing weekend service between both cities.

More Service to More Places

Beginning Nov. 4, the carrier will add daily nonstop service between Denver and Lubbock and service Sunday through Friday between Denver and El Paso, an increase from its Sunday only service that begins on Oct. 7, 2018. Also starting on Sunday, Nov. 4, the airline will add weekly service on Sundays between both Houston (Hobby) and Philadelphia and Sacramento.

International Service

Cuba Service Expands

Effective Aug. 7, 2018, Southwest will expand its service between the United States and Cuba with a third daily nonstop flight between Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood and Havana.

More Passport Stamp Opportunities from Chicago

Effective Sun., Nov. 4, 2018, Southwest will begin international service on weekends between Chicago (Midway) and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, subject to government approvals. The new route will complement existing international service between Chicago (Midway) and Cancun, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Daily Service Resumes

The carrier will resume seasonal daily international service on Nov. 4, 2018 between:

Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood and Belize

Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood and Grand Cayman

Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood and Turks and Caicos

Denver and Puerto Vallarta

Houston (Hobby) and Liberia, Costa Rica

St. Louis and Cancun

To book a seat on any of these new flights or on any of the carrier's schedule now available for travel through Jan. 6, 2019, visit Southwest.com

