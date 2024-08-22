SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH EARLY APRIL 2025

Airline adds nonstop international service between Nashville and both Punta Cana and Cabo San Lucas / Los Cabos and between Sacramento and Puerto Vallarta beginning March 8, 2025 *

Increases flights to support fans traveling for fall football matchups

Continues strengthening network with new seasonal and redeye service

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) extended its flight schedule today, allowing Customers to book travel through April 7, 2025. The airline is offering Customers new flight options including more international service and additional flights to get Customers to their favorite football games. The extended schedule also includes additional seasonal and redeye flying.

"With kids returning to school across the country, there's no better time for parents to show off their Big Flex and book an incredible spring break trip," said Jennifer Bridie, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines®. "Thanks to our world-renowned flexibility, two free checked bags**, and a schedule that flexes with travelers' demands, Customers can book their flights today and secure their spring getaway."

Swimsuits and Passports Required

As Nashville's largest airline, Southwest® expands its offerings with new weekly international service. Beginning March 8, 2025, Southwest will offer Saturday service between:

Nashville and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico*

Nashville and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic*

The international routes complement the existing service between Nashville and Cancun. Southwest also announced it will begin Saturday service between Sacramento and Puerto Vallarta* on March 8, 2025.

New Nonstop Routes

Southwest also announced nonstop service beginning March 6, 2025, between:

Austin and Milwaukee (Weekdays)

Austin and Reno, Nev. (Less than daily)

Nashville and Indianapolis (Daily)

Sacramento, Calif. and Tucson, Ariz. (Weekends)

More Flights for Fall Fun

As the official airline of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Southwest is proud to offer even more service so that SEC fans can cheer on their favorite teams on the road. In addition to previously announced flights to support football fans, the airline today added service between Florida and Austin for an anticipated key SEC matchup. These extra flights are now available for booking between Tampa, Fla., and Austin on Nov. 7 and Nov. 10.

Responding to Customer demand, the airline is adding more service for fall college and professional football matchups with service between:

Dallas and Lubbock, Texas (Game is on Nov. 9)

Omaha, Neb., and Los Angeles (LAX) (Game is on Nov. 16)

Columbus, Ohio, and Chicago (Midway) (Game is on Nov. 16)

Cleveland and New Orleans for a Sunday matchup on Nov. 17

Southwest is also gearing up to support one of the world's largest rodeos, which takes place annually in Las Vegas. The carrier is adding seven flights to get rodeo fans to and from the big event between Dec. 5 and Dec. 15. Customers can visit Southwest.com to find the itinerary that works best for them on the days they wish to travel.

Flying Overnight

With the airline launching overnight flying on Feb. 13, 2025, today's schedule extension brings more redeye flying options for travelers. Beginning March 6, 2025, travelers can travel on overnight flights departing from Denver, San Diego, and Sacramento in addition to previously announced service from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Customers are encouraged to visit Southwest.com to check itineraries.

These flights and the carrier's full schedule through April 7, 2025, are available for booking at Southwest.com.

*Subject to government approvals.

**First and second checked bags. Weight and size limits apply.

