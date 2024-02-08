SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH EARLY NOVEMBER

Southwest flight schedule now available for booking through Nov. 2, 2024

Seasonal service added between Nashville and Richmond, Va. , and between Memphis, Tenn. , and Las Vegas

More international and seasonal flights return for fall vacations!

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced more seasonal service this fall as it extends its flight schedule through Nov. 2, 2024. Flights are available for booking at Southwest.com.

More Heart Takes Off from Tennessee

Southwest Airlines® making it easier for Tennessee Customers to reach more places with the addition of two new destinations beginning in October.

Effective Oct. 3, 2024, Southwest® will add seasonal nonstop service between:

Memphis, Tenn., and Las Vegas (operates Thursdays-Mondays).

Effective Oct. 6, 2024, the airline will add seasonal nonstop service between:

Nashville and Richmond, Va. (operates on Sundays).

Then, effective Oct. 5, 2024, seasonal weekend nonstop service returns between Nashville and Cancun, Mexico.

An International Gift for Your Valentine

As Valentine's Day approaches, Customers can purchase their love the gift of an international getaway with several seasonal routes returning for fall travel.

Beginning Oct. 5, 2024, Southwest will resume seasonal nonstop service on weekends between:

Austin, Texas, and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico

Phoenix and Cancun, Mexico

On the same day, the airline will resume seasonal Saturday service between:

Atlanta and Cancun, Mexico

San Antonio and Cancun, Mexico

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Montego Bay, Jamaica

Kansas City, Mo., and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico

Sacramento, Calif., and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico

Additional seasonal routes are taking off beginning Oct. 3, 2024. To view a list of those routes, please visit the Southwest Airlines Newsroom. The carrier's full schedule is now available for booking through Nov. 2, 2024, at Southwest.com.

