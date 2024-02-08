SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH EARLY NOVEMBER

News provided by

Southwest Airlines Co.

08 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

  • Southwest flight schedule now available for booking through Nov. 2, 2024
  • Seasonal service added between Nashville and Richmond, Va., and between Memphis, Tenn., and Las Vegas
  • More international and seasonal flights return for fall vacations!

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced more seasonal service this fall as it extends its flight schedule through Nov. 2, 2024. Flights are available for booking at Southwest.com.

More Heart Takes Off from Tennessee
Southwest Airlines® making it easier for Tennessee Customers to reach more places with the addition of two new destinations beginning in October. 

Effective Oct. 3, 2024, Southwest® will add seasonal nonstop service between:
Memphis, Tenn., and Las Vegas (operates Thursdays-Mondays).

Effective Oct. 6, 2024, the airline will add seasonal nonstop service between:
Nashville and Richmond, Va. (operates on Sundays).

Then, effective Oct. 5, 2024, seasonal weekend nonstop service returns between Nashville and Cancun, Mexico.

An International Gift for Your Valentine
As Valentine's Day approaches, Customers can purchase their love the gift of an international getaway with several seasonal routes returning for fall travel. 

Beginning Oct. 5, 2024, Southwest will resume seasonal nonstop service on weekends between:

Austin, Texas, and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico
Phoenix and Cancun, Mexico

On the same day, the airline will resume seasonal Saturday service between:

Atlanta and Cancun, Mexico
San Antonio and    Cancun, Mexico
Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Montego Bay, Jamaica
Kansas City, Mo.,  and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico
Sacramento, Calif., and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico 

Additional seasonal routes are taking off beginning Oct. 3, 2024. To view a list of those routes, please visit the Southwest Airlines Newsroom. The carrier's full schedule is now available for booking through Nov. 2, 2024, at Southwest.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.   
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 75,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet

1Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021
2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees 
31973-2019 annual profitability 

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

