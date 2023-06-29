SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH MARCH 6, 2024, AND ADDS NEW SEASONAL SERVICE

News provided by

Southwest Airlines Co.

29 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

DALLAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) extended its flight schedule today through March 6, 2024, enabling Customers to book their early 2024 getaways.

Southwest® also announced today it is adding new seasonal nonstop service. Beginning Jan. 13, 2024, Southwest will offer service on Saturdays between Omaha, Neb., and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Fla.

Seasonal Service Returns for Late Winter Travel 
Southwest will also resume several seasonal routes beginning as early as Jan. 8, 2024, bringing convenient flights for Customers to take a break from winter weather.

Southwest will resume daily service beginning Jan. 8, 2024, between Dallas and Fort Myers, Fla. and between Dallas and Palm Springs, Calif. A few days later, on Jan. 14, 2024, Southwest will resume flights on Sundays between Dallas and Louisville, Ky.

The airline will also bring back routes linking cities across the United States to many Florida destinations. Customers can now book seasonal weekend service beginning on Sat., Jan. 13, 2024, between:

Albany, N.Y.   

and 

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Fla.  

Phoenix        

and 

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Fla. 

Buffalo, N.Y.  

and   

Fort Myers, Fla.

Louisville, Ky.  

and   

Fort Myers, Fla

Providence, R.I.  

and 

Fort Myers, Fla.

Cleveland          

and  

Tampa, Fla.  

Cincinnati      

and 

Orlando, Fla. 

Detroit            

and    

Orlando, Fla. 

Minneapolis/St. Paul 

and

Orlando, Fla. (offered Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Weekends)

Beginning on the same day, the airline will offer weekly service on Saturdays between:

Hartford, Conn. and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Fla.  
Grand Rapids, Mich. and Fort Myers, Fla.
Washington, D.C. (Reagan National) and Fort Myers, Fla.
Minneapolis/St. Paul and Tampa, Fla.

On Jan. 14, 2024, the airline will offer nonstop service on Sundays between Louisville, Ky., and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Fla.

For a full list of all the returning seasonal markets, visit this link on the Southwest Airlines Newsroom.  

Today's schedule extension comes just a few weeks after the airline published its 2023 holiday flight schedule. Those flights, and flights through March 6, 2024, are available for purchase at Southwest.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.   
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 70,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet

1U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded    
2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees     
31973-2019 annual profitability    

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Also from this source

TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED FOR SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' MECHANICS & RELATED EMPLOYEES

Southwest Airlines Announces Leadership Updates

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.