SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LAUNCHES WANNA GO WEDNESDAYS

Low fares on last-minute trips offered each Wednesday

DALLAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is making Wednesdays a little more fun with "Wanna Go Wednesdays" for Customers looking to get away or book a last-minute trip. Starting today, May 1, Customers can visit Southwest.com each Wednesday to take advantage of the airline's low fares for their next getaway.

Book our low fares for last-minute trave;

"Customers have a whole new reason to look forward to the weekdays. Wanna Go Wednesdays is a new weekly program that allows Customers to book the latest low fares on routes that are still available for last-minute bookings," said Jennifer Bridie, Vice President Marketing Communications & Strategy at Southwest Airlines. "We think this is a great way to highlight some spontaneous travel destinations at low fares for our Customers."

Sample fares and routes Customers can expect to see on Wednesday, May 1 are:

As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Las Vegas and Long Beach, Calif.

nonstop between As low as $89 one-way nonstop between Denver and Phoenix

nonstop between As low as $89 one-way nonstop between Dallas ( Love Field ) and New Orleans ,

nonstop between As low as $109 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Detroit

nonstop between As low as $109 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Orlando

Visit Southwest.com each Wednesday for the latest low fares.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 20504. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

2 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3 1973-2019 annual profitability

4 Southwest's net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.