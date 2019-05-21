Southwest Airlines' Mechanics Approve New Contract

DALLAS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced the Company's Mechanics and Related Employees, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have voted to ratify a new tentative agreement.

"Our Mechanics will receive well-deserved pay increases, and the Company will realize additional flexibilities necessary to compete in today's airline industry," said Vice President of Labor Relations Russell McCrady. "This new contract benefits all parties as it takes care of our People and preserves the long-term health of Southwest Airlines."

Our 2,400 Mechanics and Related Employees will immediately be covered by the ratified contract, which will become amendable in April 2024.

