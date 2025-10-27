SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PARTNERS WITH HAHNAIR TO EXPAND GLOBAL TICKETING REACH

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has entered an interline agreement with Hahnair to enhance global visibility of Southwest Airlines® by providing ticketing access to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets outside the United States, effectively extending the consumer distribution reach of Southwest® beyond the U.S. marketplace.

"This partnership is particularly helpful for people visiting the United States who need to move about the country and now can more effortlessly consider our unmatched domestic network," said Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer. "Our partnership with Hahnair allows for the sale of Southwest tickets in geographies where we don't fly today, in local currencies."

"Welcoming Southwest Airlines to our leading network of over 350 partner carriers marks a significant milestone for our worldwide network," said Alexander Proschka, Chief Commercial Officer of Hahnair. "Through this partnership, Hahnair is offering travel agencies around the globe access to Southwest Airlines' extensive flight offerings, while at the same time delivering an efficient and comprehensive distribution solution to Southwest."

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co . operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 72,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q1 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of September 30, 2025

ABOUT HAHNAIR

Simply Smarter Solutions

Hahnair is a market-leading distribution provider for the aviation industry. With more than 25 years of experience, the ticketing expert connects over 350 airlines with 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets.

Distribution Solutions for Airlines

No matter their business model or distribution set-up status, all carriers benefit from Hahnair's global connectivity solutions. With the HR-169 product, Hahnair makes the airlines' content available outside their BSP- and ARC-markets. With the H1-Air and X1-Air products, Hahnair enables airlines to simplify their indirect distribution processes and gain global access to all major GDSs.

Ticketing Services for Travel Agencies

Hahnair grants access to the content of its partner airlines to travel agencies around the world. The partner airlines can be issued on the Hahnair HR-169 ticket in all major GDSs. With every HR-169 ticket, Hahnair offers free and comprehensive reimbursement in the event of the operating carrier's insolvency. Travel agents also benefit from a 14-day refund policy, one ADM-waiver per rolling year, and 24/7 service desk support.

The Airline – Scheduled and Charter Services

Hahnair is a German-scheduled and executive charter airline. As a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), it is a globally connected stakeholder playing a leading role in the airline industry. The Hahnair fleet operates out of Düsseldorf (EDDL/DUS) and Frankfurt-Egelsbach (EDFE) airports.

Head Office and Regional Offices

Hahnair is 100% owned by the Hahnair Group, an international corporation based in Dreieich, near Frankfurt, Germany. The Group has offices around the world, including Minneapolis, Montevideo, Casablanca, New Delhi, Manila, and Johannesburg.

