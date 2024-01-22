SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PILOTS APPROVE NEW CONTRACT

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today its Pilots, represented by the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), overwhelmingly approved a new collective bargaining agreement.

"Our Pilots are world-class aviators who uphold Southwest's commitments to Safety, Hospitality, and connecting People to what's important in their lives," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "This agreement justly rewards our Pilots and supports our operational needs."

The five-year agreement covers nearly 11,000 Southwest® Pilots, and provides them with industry-leading compensation, modified scheduling practices, and quality-of-life enhancements, including paid maternity and parental leave, with an opportunity for an additional extended bonding leave. In addition, the contract maintains Southwest's operational advantages, including a new process for recovering our Pilot network, if needed.

Since October 2022, nine union-represented workgroups have ratified new agreements:

Appearance Technicians

Customer Service Agents, Customer Representatives, and Source of Support Representatives

Dispatchers

Facilities Maintenance Technicians

Flight Instructors

Material Specialists

Mechanics and Related Employees

Meteorologists

Pilots

Southwest remains in negotiations with two union-represented workgroups and is committed to reaching agreements that reward those Employees for their Southwest contributions.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

31973-2019 annual profitability

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.