Southwest Airlines Pilots Re-Elect Captain Jon Weaks as Union President

"I am humbled and honored to serve the pilots of Southwest Airlines for another term," said Captain Weaks. "The faith and trust this pilot group has placed in me and our team is very gratifying. However, there is still more work to be done to ensure our aviators are recognized for the contributions they make every single day at the airline that carries more passengers than any other U.S. airline.

"Two years ago, we secured a new contract for our members that more fairly reflected the significant contributions the men and women of SWAPA deliver to the airline and the flying public. But this is a dynamic and competitive industry that requires vigilance, perseverance, passion and a commitment to always making our passengers' journey a safe one.

"Today, our association enjoys unprecedented unity and engagement from our members and we will continue to serve and support them so that they are better able to carry out their passion for flying, serving our passengers and doing our part to make our economy work for the good of our country and our daily lives."

Capt. Weaks previously held the position of SWAPA President from 2001-2002. In 2016, he was elected to fill out the remainder of his predecessor's term, and then re-elected to serve the full 2017-2018 two-year term. He also served as a domicile representative for Oakland pilots from 1998-1999 and for Las Vegas pilots in 2015.

About SWAPA

Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization and the sole bargaining unit for the more than 9,400 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA, now in its 40th year, works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Pilots Association

