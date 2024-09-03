SOUTHWEST AIRLINES POSTS STRONG SUMMER OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Airline achieves 100 percent completion factor on Labor Day

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) closed out summer travel with zero cancellations on Labor Day, highlighting yet another reliable operation during the airline's peak season.

"I'm so proud of our Employees for staying focused on Safety and running a great operation this Labor Day, and all summer long," said Bob Jordan, President, CEO & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Southwest Airlines. "It's further evidence of the progress we're making. We are pleased with the operational results and pleased with the travel demand we continue to see in the third quarter, thus far."

Southwest® Employees delivered world-class Hospitality by connecting more than 1.8 million Customers to what's important in their lives during the final summer travel weekend1. On more than 14,500 scheduled flights, Southwest achieved a 99.9 percent completion factor to lead the industry in domestic flight completion coming out of the Labor Day holiday.

For the entire summer travel period2, the airline carried a record number of more than 54 million Customers across more than 414,000 flights. Ontime performance improved by two percentage points compared with 2023, along with a 99.3 percent completion factor.

Southwest appreciates the dedication of its Employees that produced a historic summer performance and looks forward to welcoming its loyal Customers onboard again very soon.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline3.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 through Monday, Sept. 2, 2024 Friday, May 24, 2024 through Monday, Sept. 2, 2024 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees 1973-2019 annual profitability Our net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

