SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RAMP, OPERATIONS, PROVISIONING, AND CARGO AGENTS APPROVE A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT

DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced a ratified collective bargaining agreement for nearly 18,000 Southwest Airlines® Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents. The contract covers the second-highest number of Employees, represented by the Transport Workers Union Local 555 (TWU 555), of the airline's 12 labor agreements.

"Our Ramp, Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents provide exceptional Customer Service and are essential to the Southwest experience," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines. "This new labor contract rewards them for their work and places them competitively in the industry."

Along with compensation increases and a bonus, the new contract includes provisions allowing Southwest® to continue investing in areas that drive efficiency and provides for Company-paid maternity and parental leaves. The agreement with TWU 555 becomes amendable on March 21, 2029.

Since October 2022, 10 union-represented workgroups have ratified new agreements, covering more than 41,000 Southwest Employees. These agreements include:

Appearance Technicians

Customer Service Agents, Customer Representatives, and Source of Support Representatives

Dispatchers

Facilities Maintenance Technicians

Flight Instructors

Material Specialists

Mechanics and Related Employees

Meteorologists

Pilots

Ramp, Provisioning, Operations, and Cargo Agents

Southwest on Wednesday announced a Tentative Agreement with the union representing its Flight Attendants.

