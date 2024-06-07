SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RANKED TOP AIRLINE ON FORBES AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR VETERANS LIST

DALLAS, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced its ranking as the top airline on Forbes America's Best Employers for Veterans List, which recognizes employers who create workplaces where former and current military members can thrive.

"We're proud to receive this honor as we strive to foster a workplace that our veterans, service members, and their families treasure every day," said Lindsey Lang, Vice President People at Southwest Airlines. "We appreciate each of our military service members who bring their valuable and unique skills to Southwest and are grateful for their service to our country and our airline."

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista and surveyed 8,500 veterans (those who've served in the U.S. Armed Forces, the Reserves, or the National Guard) working for companies with more than 1,000 employees. Survey participants were asked if they would recommend their company or institution to friends and family and to rate their employer on criteria ranging from work responsibilities and salary to company image and the presence of support systems for military families. Respondents were also asked to evaluate other companies within their respective industries. The survey's data points were then tallied and put into a scoring system—and the 150 companies with the highest scores made the list.

Southwest® is committed to fostering a welcoming, supportive workplace where every Employee, including those transitioning from the military to civilian life, feels empowered to create a career that fits their goals and lifestyle.

Join the carrier's Military Talent Community to hear veteran Employees' stories about what it means for them to have a career with Heart.

