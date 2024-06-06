SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RANKS FIRST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AMONG ECONOMY CLASS PASSENGERS BY J.D. POWER

"Our Customer-friendly and industry-leading policies allow our People to deliver the Legendary Customer Service and warm Hospitality they're famous for," said Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines President, Chief Executive Officer, & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. "It's a true testament to our Employees, and an honor, to be recognized three times in a row as the Leader in Economy Class Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power."

Southwest Airlines® scored the highest in all seven study dimensions including Day of Travel Pre/Post-Flight Experience, On-Board Experience, Ease of Travel with Airline, Digital Tools, Value for Price Paid, Level of Trust with Airline, and Airline Staff. The 2024 study is based on responses from 9,582 passengers who have flown on a major North American airline within the past month of completing a survey. The study was fielded between March 2023 and March 2024.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to our Customers," said Tony Roach, Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President & Chief Customer Officer. "Our product offerings, unrivaled flexibility, and world-class Hospitality give Customers more value for their money and drive industry-leading loyalty."

This distinguished honor comes on the heels of Southwest® being recognized with a No. 1 ranking on Newsweek's 2024 America's Best Customer Service list in the Airlines and Low-Cost Airlines subcategories; being named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list for the second year in a row; and listed on Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ 2024 list2.

Southwest offers Customer-friendly policies with no bag fees3, no change or cancel fees4 on any fare, and travel funds that never expire. The carrier's plans to improve the Southwest Customer Experience continue with several modernization efforts already implemented, and many more on the horizon. In 2022, Southwest announced its two billion dollar plan to modernize the Customer Experience with upgrades on everything from improved self-service options; to onboard enhancements; and the carrier's award-winning Rapid Rewards®5 program and since then have:

New Digital Features: Delivered a robust portfolio of easy-to-use digital features with real-time information for Customers including Digital Bag Tracking and Online Baggage Check-In; Same-Day Standby 6 , as well as new internal tools enabling Employees to better serve Customers more efficiently.

Upgraded WiFi 7 : Completed upgrades of WiFi equipment fleetwide at the end of 2023 to offer an enhanced inflight internet browsing experience with more bandwidth and faster data, keeping Customers connected to what's important to them.

Completed upgrades of WiFi equipment fleetwide at the end of 2023 to offer an enhanced inflight internet browsing experience with more bandwidth and faster data, keeping Customers connected to what's important to them. In-seat power ports & larger overhead bins: Outfitted USB-A and USB-C power ports and larger overhead bins on all new 737 MAX 8 (MAX 8) aircraft delivered to Southwest. Additionally, these features will be added to existing MAX 8 and 737-800 aircraft, a process that is anticipated to be completed over the next several years.

Rapid Rewards: Announced enhancements to the Southwest Rapid Rewards® program designed to make it easier for Customers to earn tier status; added new premium drink benefits for A-List Preferred Members8; launched Cash + Points9, allowing Customers to redeem a combination of points and eligible forms of payment for flights; and now Customers can redeem Rapid Rewards points, or use a combination of cash and points, on hotel bookings.

For more information on the carrier's modernization efforts, visit Southwest.com/experience.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports10 across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline11. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,00012 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years13 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 205014. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1 For J.D. Power 2024 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

2 From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Southwest Airlines.

3 First and second checked bags. Weight and size limits apply.

4 Fare difference may apply. Failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited flight credits.

5 All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms.

6 Customers can list for same-day standby for an earlier flight via a Southwest Customer Service Agent at the airport or the Southwest app or mobile web. Customers must request to be added to the Same-Day Standby list at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of the Customer's original flight or the no-show policy will apply. If using the app or mobile web, Customers must list their name 30 minutes ahead of scheduled departure. Customers will receive a message based on the contact preference selected during booking if they are cleared on the flight. Group bookings and Unaccompanied Minors are not eligible for Same-Day Standby. Customers will be required to pay any government taxes and fees associated with these itinerary changes, but refunds will be provided. The Customer's original boarding position is not guaranteed on the standby flight. Southwest Business Customers booked through travel agencies may need to see a Southwest agent at the airport for a standby listing. See Southwest.com/standby for more details.

7 Where available. Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft.

8 Excluding Hawaii interisland flights, on flights traveling 176 miles or more, A-List Preferred Members receive up to two complimentary premium drinks per leg. Flights traveling 175 miles or less only serve water. Drink coupons are subject to availability. Service may also be limited at Southwest's discretion. This coupon has no cash value. Drink coupon is void if altered, sold, purchased, brokered, or bartered. Non-exchangeable for other goods or services. Southwest Airlines reserves the right to discontinue its drink coupon program at any time. The coupon is invalid after the expiration date and will not be updated or replaced. Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Alcohol purchased with drink coupons must be consumed onboard the aircraft. Beverage options may change at any time and are subject to availability.

9 Cash + Points allows Rapid Rewards Members to combine Rapid Rewards points with other eligible forms of payment to purchase flights, starting in the spring of 2024. Cash + Points bookings will not earn Rapid Rewards points, tier qualifying points for A-List or A-List Preferred status, or Companion Pass qualifying points. Flights paid for with Cash + Points will count toward a Member's qualifying one-way flights for A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass status when flown.

10 Effective Aug. 5, 2024, the airline will serve 117 airports.

11 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

12 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

13 1973-2019 annual profitability

14 Southwest's net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.