Southwest Airlines Recognized At This Year's Freddie Awards

"Once again, we're honored to see the appeal of Rapid Rewards reflected in our Members' Freddie Awards votes," said Jonathan Clarkson, Southwest's Senior Director of Loyalty, Partnerships, & Products. "The satisfaction of our Customers is a key consideration for any decision we make here at Southwest. Our Loyalty program is designed to provide Members with flexibility, plenty of award seat availability and places to travel to, and the best overall service to fit their travel needs. Those are the elements that our Members value most, and that is what we'll continue to deliver."

The Rapid Rewards program gives Members the chance to use points to book revenue flights. Through the More Rewards online portal, Members can use their points for a number of purchases such as hotel stays, gift cards and car rentals. This year, Rapid Rewards received six Freddie awards, including Program of the Year, Best Customer Service, Best Loyalty Credit Card, Best Airline Redemption Ability, Best Elite Program, and Best Promotion.

Introduced in 1988, the Freddie Awards give voice to the frequent flyer and honors the most respected travel loyalty programs in the world. This year's voting opened on February 15, 2018, and ended March 31, 2018. InsideFlyer Magazine's 30th annual Freddie Awards were held April 26, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Originally launched in 1987, Rapid Rewards Members who once earned credits now earn points through qualifying purchases with Southwest Partners. Members can redeem their points for every seat, every day, on every flight with absolutely no blackout dates or seat restrictions, and points won't expire as long as Members have flight-earning or partner-earning activity at least once every 24 months. Points are earned for every dollar spent on Southwest® flights, and the amount of points earned is based on the fare and fare product purchased. The number of Rapid Rewards Points that are needed to redeem for flights varies based on factors such as destination, time, day of travel, and availability. Rapid Rewards Points are also earned through spending on the Rapid Reward Chase Visa Card. Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers can redeem their points for expanded international travel, gift cards, hotels, car rentals, merchandise, and more. Learn more about the program by visiting the Rapid Rewards web site.

In its 47th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 57,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually, in recent years. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. During peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 100 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. Southwest has announced its intention to sell tickets in 2018 for service to Hawaii, subject to requisite governmental approvals.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

As launch customer of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in North America, the Company operates the largest fleet in the world of Boeing aircraft, all of which are equipped with satellite-based WiFi. Customers who connect to the WiFi network may use their personal devices to view on-demand movies and television shows, as well as nearly 20 channels of free, live TV.

With a bold new look first unveiled in 2014, Southwest is progressing through a multi-year refresh of its fleet to showcase the carrier's Heart: a new logo, aircraft livery, interior design featuring new seats, Employee-designed uniforms, and an updated airport experience, all of which showcase a dedication of Southwest Employees to connect Customers with what's important in their lives.

From its first flights on June 18, 1971, Southwest Airlines launched an era of unprecedented affordability in air travel described by the U.S. Department of Transportation as "The Southwest Effect," a lowering of fares and increase in passenger traffic wherever the carrier serves. With 45 consecutive years of profitability, Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet.

