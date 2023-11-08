SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RECOGNIZED ON FORBES' 2023 CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ALL-STARS LIST

News provided by

Southwest Airlines Co.

08 Nov, 2023, 14:25 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) celebrates its recognition on the first-ever Forbes' 2023 Customer Experience All-Stars list. Southwest Airlines® ranks No. 100 out of 300 brands consumers in the U.S. view most positively for the company's products, services, and treatment of customers.

"Southwest is committed to delivering a travel experience that aligns with our brand and meets the evolving expectations of our Customers," said Tony Roach, Senior Vice President Marketing and Customer Experience at Southwest Airlines. "We've made significant investments to offer industry-leading flexible policies, enhanced digital capabilities, as well as more modern cabin and airport experiences. Our goal is to make traveling with Southwest as easy as possible, while enabling our Employees to deliver the Southwest Hospitality that we are famous for."  

In 2022, Southwest® outlined its two-billion-dollar plan to transform its Customer Experience. Since then, the carrier has upgraded its inflight WiFi[1], installed larger overhead bins and in-seat power onboard new aircraft deliveries, delivered a robust portfolio of digital enhancements including digital baggage tracking, removed expiration dates from flight credits, launched free same-day standby for all Customers[2], and announced enhancements to the Southwest Rapid Rewards® program designed to make it easier for Customers to earn tier benefits.

Customer Experience All-Stars, powered by HundredX, compiled data from an online survey that ran throughout 2022. The survey asked consumers to rate brands and products they view most positively, in more than a dozen categories regarding the company's products, services, and treatment of customers. In total, the survey received 3.7 million ratings from 121,000 respondents, with more than 2,220 unique brands reviewed.

For more information on Southwest's plan to enhance the travel experience, visit Southwest.com/experience.

1Where available. Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer. Internet access for $8 per device from takeoff to landing. Price is subject to change. May not be available for the full duration of flight. In order to provide a top-notch Internet experience, Southwest prohibits access to certain high-bandwidth applications and websites and also prohibits access to certain obscene or offensive content.

2 Flight credits for non-refundable fares will be issued as long as the flight is cancelled more than 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. You can list for same-day standby via a Southwest Customer Service Agent at the airport or the Southwest app or mobile web. You will receive a message based on the contact preference selected during booking if you are cleared on the flight. For both same-day change and same-day standby, you must change your flight or request to be added to the same-day standby list at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of your original flight or the no-show policy will apply. If using the app or mobile web for standby, you must list your name 30 minutes ahead of scheduled departure. Government taxes and fees may apply but you will be refunded. Your original boarding position is not guaranteed. See Southwest.com/standby for more details.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline3. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0004 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years5 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet

3 Based on U.S. Dept. Of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021     

4Fulltime-equivalent active Employees      

51973-2019 annual profitability    

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Also from this source

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH USA BIOENERGY TO PURCHASE UP TO 680 MILLION GALLONS OF SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) ("Southwest") today announced an offtake agreement with USA BioEnergy, LLC ("USA BioEnergy"), for up to 680...
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AWARDED A TOP SCORE ON THE 2023 DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AWARDED A TOP SCORE ON THE 2023 DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is proud to score a 100 on The Disability Equality Index (DEI) for the fourth consecutive year. Launched in 2015...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Passenger Aviation

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.