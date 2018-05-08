Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic

Southwest Airlines Co.

06:30 ET

DALLAS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") today reported its April and year-to-date 2018 preliminary traffic statistics.

The Company flew 11.2 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in April 2018, a slight decrease from the 11.2 billion RPMs flown in April 2017. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased 1.5 percent to 13.6 billion in April 2018, compared with April 2017 ASMs of 13.4 billion. The April 2018 load factor was 82.5 percent, compared with 84.0 percent in April 2017.

Southwest Airlines Co.

Preliminary Comparative Traffic Statistics






APRIL

2018

2017

Change

Revenue passengers carried

11,399,453

11,094,102

2.8%

Enplaned passengers

13,781,577

13,460,665

2.4%

Revenue passenger miles (000s)

11,202,109

11,230,367

(0.3)%

Available seat miles (000s)

13,570,674

13,369,826

1.5%

Load factor

82.5%

84.0%

(1.5) pts.

Average length of haul

983

1,012

(2.9)%

Trips flown

116,365

114,525

1.6%








YEAR-TO-DATE

2018

2017

Change

Revenue passengers carried

42,731,590

40,632,892

5.2%

Enplaned passengers

51,324,677

49,039,015

4.7%

Revenue passenger miles (000s)

41,641,601

40,571,025

2.6%

Available seat miles (000s)

50,937,142

50,069,696

1.7%

Load factor

81.8%

81.0%

0.8 pts.

Average length of haul

974

998

(2.4)%

Trips flown

442,581

436,315

1.4%

SW-T

 

