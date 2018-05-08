Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic

DALLAS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") today reported its April and year-to-date 2018 preliminary traffic statistics.

The Company flew 11.2 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in April 2018, a slight decrease from the 11.2 billion RPMs flown in April 2017. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased 1.5 percent to 13.6 billion in April 2018, compared with April 2017 ASMs of 13.4 billion. The April 2018 load factor was 82.5 percent, compared with 84.0 percent in April 2017.