Southwest Airlines Reports October Traffic

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") today reported its October and year-to-date 2018 preliminary traffic statistics.

The Company flew 11.3 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in October 2018, an increase of 6.0 percent from the 10.7 billion RPMs flown in October 2017. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased 7.7 percent to 13.4 billion in October 2018, compared with October 2017 ASMs of 12.4 billion. The October 2018 load factor was 84.5 percent, compared with 85.8 percent in October 2017.

This release, as well as past news releases about Southwest Airlines Co., is available online at Southwest.com.

Southwest Airlines Co. Preliminary Comparative Traffic Statistics OCTOBER 2018 2017 Change Revenue passengers carried 11,572,256 11,217,905 3.2% Enplaned passengers 14,074,599 13,501,569 4.2% Revenue passenger miles (000s) 11,320,618 10,679,120 6.0% Available seat miles (000s) 13,403,878 12,441,062 7.7% Load factor 84.5% 85.8% (1.3) pts. Average length of haul 978 952 2.7% Trips flown 116,817 112,049 4.3% YEAR-TO-DATE 2018 2017 Change Revenue passengers carried 112,030,295 107,779,094 3.9% Enplaned passengers 135,972,992 130,749,903 4.0% Revenue passenger miles (000s) 110,926,956 107,530,702 3.2% Available seat miles (000s) 132,832,134 128,365,320 3.5% Load factor 83.5% 83.8% (0.3) pts. Average length of haul 990 998 (0.8)% Trips flown 1,144,516 1,122,752 1.9%

SW-T

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com