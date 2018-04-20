DALLAS, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) acknowledges the issuance of Emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD) 2018-09-51 by the Federal Aviation Administration to airlines operating CFM56-7B engines. The existing Southwest Airlines maintenance program meets or exceeds all the requirements specified in the Airworthiness Directive.
For photos and b-roll of the Southwest's ongoing ultrasonic inspections of CFM engine fan blades on our Next Generation Fleet, we invite media to visit swamedia.com for stills and video of our ongoing inspection process.
ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
In its 47th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually, in recent years. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. During peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 100 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. Southwest has announced its intention to sell tickets in 2018 for service to Hawaii, subject to requisite governmental approvals.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-response-to-emergency-airworthiness-directive-300634068.html
SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.
Share this article