Southwest Airlines Response To Emergency Airworthiness Directive

DALLAS, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) acknowledges the issuance of Emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD) 2018-09-51 by the Federal Aviation Administration to airlines operating CFM56-7B engines. The existing Southwest Airlines maintenance program meets or exceeds all the requirements specified in the Airworthiness Directive.

