Southwest Airlines Returns Value To Shareholders

Gary C. Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Based on our solid financial results and strong cash flow outlook bolstered by tax reform savings, I'm pleased to announce the Board's decision today to increase our quarterly dividend by 28 percent. Annualized, the increased dividend amounts to more than $370 million1, and an approximate 1.2 percent dividend yield2, to our Shareholders. The Board also authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program upon the completion of the remaining $350 million under the May 2017 $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization.

"This share repurchase authorization, combined with our annual dividends, reinforces our continued commitment to delivering increased value to Shareholders. We remain committed to maintaining an investment grade balance sheet and strong financial position that enables us to continue to make prudent investments in our People and business to drive long-term profitable growth and sustained brand strength."

The Company has repurchased approximately 19.8 million shares under the May 2017 $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization. On April 30, 2018, the Company launched a $500 million accelerated share repurchase program ("Second Quarter 2018 ASR Program"). The specific number of shares that the Company ultimately will repurchase under the Second Quarter 2018 ASR Program will be determined based generally on a discount to the volume-weighted average price per share of the Company's common stock during a calculation period to be completed no later than July 2018. Subsequent to the launch of the Second Quarter 2018 ASR Program, the Company has $350 million remaining under the May 2017 $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization.

The Company's future share repurchases under today's $2.0 billion repurchase authorization will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws in open market, private, or accelerated repurchase transactions from time to time, depending on market conditions, but may be discontinued at any time.

1Based on approximately 580 million shares of common stock outstanding on May 14, 2018.

2Based on yesterday's closing stock price of $51.70.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to (i) the Company's expectations and goals with respect to the return of value to Shareholders and (ii) the Company's financial outlook, position, strategies, goals, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current intent, expectations, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by them. Factors include, among others, (i) the impact of a continually changing business environment, economic conditions, consumer behavior, fuel prices, actions of competitors (including without limitation pricing, scheduling, capacity, and network decisions and consolidation and alliance activities), governmental actions, and other factors beyond the Company's control, on the Company's business decisions, plans, strategies, and results; (ii) the Company's ability to timely and effectively implement, transition, and maintain the necessary information technology systems and infrastructure to support its operations and initiatives; and (iii) other factors, as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

