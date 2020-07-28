Southwest Airlines Wins 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards For Best Airline North America

DALLAS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today that it was recognized by Tripadvisor as a winner of four awards in the 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice™ Awards for Airlines.

Awards are based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews. Award winners are known for consistently receiving great flyer feedback, placing them among travelers' favorites around the globe.

Southwest Airlines was recognized as:

Best Airline North America,

Best Airline United States,

Best Economy North America, and

Best Low Cost Airline North America

"Awards such as these highlight our passion, which is to connect People to what's important in their lives with low fares, world-renowned Hospitality, and Customer-friendly policies," said Ryan Green, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Southwest Airlines. "We thank each and every Customer for flying with us and their positive ratings, and we thank our Employees for continuing to put Heart into Southwest travel."

"We're thrilled to recognize the global Tripadvisor community's favorite airlines and shine a spotlight on the carriers around the world that provide the very best flying experiences, including Southwest Airlines," said Bryan Saltzburg, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Tripadvisor Flights. "As the airline industry introduces new fare products and a widening array of in-flight offerings, consumers continue to seek out the carriers that deliver value and a quality experience. The Travelers' Choice awards for airlines recognize the carriers that exceed passenger expectations and receive top marks from travelers."

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 60,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico for a total of 103 airports served.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, facemask requirements for Customers and Employees, and capping the number of passengers on every flight to allow middle seats to remain open through at least October 31, 2020. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

