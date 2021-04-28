Southwest Gas Customers To Receive Improved Customer Experience With New Online System

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Southwest Gas' commitment to customer service, we are excited to announce a major enhancement of our online customer service portal (MyAccount) and mobile application. The new MyAccount will be available to customers starting Monday, May 3, 2021, with the mobile app relaunching shortly after. The updates will greatly enhance the customer experience and make it easier to do business with Southwest Gas.

In developing the new MyAccount and mobile app, the Company reimagined the online and mobile customer experience from the ground up. We transformed our technology to provide customers with a fantastic experience, along with enhanced security and a fresh look to platforms already in place. The changes will allow customers to manage their accounts and information more seamlessly and quickly. Once live, customers will have access to helpful new features, including:

Allowing additional users access to help manage customer's accounts.

Linking multiple accounts together under a single login.

Viewing or exporting gas usage and billing history at a glance.

Comparing usages from the prior year using interactive charts.

Scheduling an installment plan as needed, without calling in.

The ability for customer service representatives to update all customer's information on multiple accounts at once.

Our transition to the new MyAccount will begin on April 29 and will launch by May 3, 2021. It is important for customers to know, Southwest Gas' MyAccount, mobile app and automated phone system will be restricted during this time. The mobile app will be unavailable until the move is complete. Customers can expect the following during the transition:

Limited "read-only" access to account information in MyAccount and automated phone system.

The Southwest Gas mobile app will not be available.

Southwest Gas will not be able to process transactions, including bill payments, during the transition.

Natural gas service is not expected to be interrupted.

Safety is our top priority. Southwest Gas customers who smell gas or believe they are experiencing a leak should call 911 immediately and then Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020. The Company will continue to respond to all emergency calls during the transition.

We apologize for any inconveniencies customers may experience during the transition and thank customers for their patience. We are confident customers will love the new MyAccount and mobile app experience. To learn more about this exciting change visit www.swgas.com/new4u, and get a sneak peek at the new features.

Celebrating 90 years of providing clean, affordable natural gas service, Southwest Gas Corporation proudly serves over 2 million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada safely and reliably. For more information about Southwest Gas, visit www.swgas.com.

