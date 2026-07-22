Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 5, 2026

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Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Jul 22, 2026, 16:05 ET

Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on August 5, 2026

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas Holdings" or the "Company") will hold its second quarter earnings conference call and webcast on August 5, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET, following its news release to be issued before the markets open that day.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date:

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM ET

Telephone number:

(800) 836-8184

International number:

(646) 357-8785

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (888) 660-6345 or internationally at (646) 517-4150, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. The replay code is 48809#. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on August 12, 2026. The call will discuss results and may include business, financial or other information not contained in the earnings release.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

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