Southwest Gas Kicks Off National Safe Digging Month With Call to Contact 811 Before Breaking Ground

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring digging season is here, and it's a busy one. April is National Safe Digging Month, and Southwest Gas is reminding everyone to contact 811 before breaking ground this season – and a new national survey shows just how high the stakes are.

Nearly three in four American homeowners plan to tackle an outdoor project involving digging this spring, translating to an estimated 60 million households breaking ground nationwide. Concerningly, more than 10 million homeowners plan to dig without first contacting 811 – the designated call-before-you-dig service that helps prevent dangerous and costly utility strikes.

Across Southwest Gas' service territories, the need for safe digging is especially important. In Arizona, rapid population growth and ongoing housing expansion are causing widespread construction activity. In Nevada, continuous development and large-scale commercial construction further increase the risk of accidental dig-ins. And in California's mountain and desert communities, seasonal construction and weather-related projects make calling 811 before any digging project a critical safeguard.

Remember: Call 811 Before You Dig

Whether planting a tree, installing an irrigation system, or beginning a large construction project, knowing what lies beneath the surface is essential. Many utility lines may be buried just inches below ground. A simple call to 811, or an online request at call811.com, will start the process to have underground utility lines marked, helping prevent costly and potentially dangerous accidents.

Know the Signs of a Natural Gas Leak

Southwest Gas urges anyone who suspects damage to a natural gas line or detects signs of a natural gas leak, even if they are not a Southwest Gas customer, to evacuate the area immediately and call 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020.

Signs of a natural gas leak include:

A distinct sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs

An unusual hissing or roaring sound near the ground or an appliance

Blowing dirt, bubbling water, or discolored vegetation near pipeline markers or infrastructure

Protect Your Community—Call 811 Today

Before starting any digging project, remember to call 811 or request a free line marking at call811.com. It's a simple step that helps protect you, your community, and critical infrastructure.

For more information on safe digging practices, visit www.swgas.com/dig-safe. For additional natural gas safety tips, visit www.swgas.com/safety.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.com.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation