Southwest Gas Offers Tips on How to Identify Employees and Contractors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is important to know who is visiting your home or property for routine work and services. Southwest Gas technicians and approved contractors routinely work in the areas where the Company provides service to perform maintenance, service infrastructure, locate gas lines, and perform routine leak surveys to ensure the safety of our technicians and system. Oftentimes, a crew member will need access to the natural gas meter on the side of a customer's home or business to perform that work.

The Company reminds customers that if someone shows up to perform services that haven't been requested, do not allow entry into their home or business until the technician's identity can be verified. Ways to confirm a Company technician or approved contractor's identity include:

Ask for an identification badge. The badge will have either the Southwest Gas logo or the Southwest Gas Contractor logo.

Observe their uniform and company vehicle to see the appropriate logo.

Inquire about their visit. Employees and contractors will identify the purpose of their visit.

Customers can call Southwest Gas 24/7 to verify their identity at 877-860-6020.

Also be aware that Southwest Gas technicians will never show up at a customer's home or business to demand payment with the threat of a disruption of service. Find more tips on how to safely identify an employee and review company and contractor logos at www.swgas.com/en/safety#identify-employee.

