Southwest General Uses Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent to Reduce Documentation Time and Support Work-Life Balance

Rapid adoption across multiple specialties drives significant efficiency gains

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest General in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, is using Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent Clinical Note, an AI-powered, voice-enabled solution integrated with Oracle Health Foundation EHR, to help alleviate the burden of clinical documentation. Southwest General deployed the solution across 18 ambulatory specialties to help doctors spend more time on meaningful engagement with patients and less time on after-hours administrative tasks.

As communities across Northeast Ohio, Middleburg Heights, and the greater Cleveland region see greater demand for timely access to primary and specialty care, clinicians are under pressure to see more patients every day while also keeping up with increasing administrative requirements. To mitigate these stressors while advancing priorities around equitable access and community-based care, Southwest General is leveraging Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, which significantly reduces manual documentation time by automatically creating structured draft notes based on patient‑clinician conversations. The highly accurate note is available seconds after the appointment, so clinicians can quickly review, approve, and see their next patient.

"Southwest General is building a digitally enabled health system focused on delivering personalized care to our community by leveraging technologies that reduce administrative burden and allow our clinicians to focus on what matters most," said Jae Zayed, vice president and chief information officer, Southwest General. "With Oracle Health's AI capabilities embedded directly within our EHR, we're already seeing measurable improvements in provider satisfaction and a more seamless, connected patient experience."

Clinical AI Agents Put Into Practice

In the year since its initial implementation of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent Clinical Note, Southwest General clinicians generated approximately 81,800 notes across 18 specialties. Additional implementation analysis indicates that the organization also reduced average time in the EHR per patient by 18.6%1 and after-hours work by 14.15% after adopting the note generation solution. Southwest General also plans to embed additional AI capabilities into workflows such as chart search capabilities, automated order creation, AI physician dictation, and nursing documentation as they become available.

"No one becomes a doctor to click boxes on a drop-down menu. Doctors practice medicine because they want to care for people, and Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent is giving them more time to do so," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "By bringing AI-powered documentation directly into the EHR, we're turning conversations into structured notes, alleviating after-hours charting, and helping clinicians focus on patient care. Southwest General's significant efficiency gains show what's possible when AI is built for real clinical workflows."

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle's Clinical AI agents don't just interpret text; they use semantic reasoning to understand clinical meaning, helping ensure insights and content are contextually relevant. The agents work together as a system, sharing context and collaborating in near real time to increase efficiency and enable process automation. In just over a year since its launch, Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent note generation has already saved doctors more than 200,000 hours across all providers in the U.S.

Learn more about Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent at https://www.oracle.com/health/clinical-suite/clinical-ai-agent/.

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1 Oracle Health EHR-derived data was used to quantify time savings and usage (Baseline: Oct–Dec 2024; Comparative: Oct–Dec 2025). Results include 81,800 notes generated across 18 specialties (Feb. 1, 2025–Jan. 31, 2026), an 18.60% reduction in documentation time per patient, and a 14.15% reduction in after-hours work (6 p.m.–6 a.m.); results may vary by provider and workflow.

SOURCE Oracle