Southwest Reports Record Second Quarter Revenues And Earnings Per Share

DALLAS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") today reported its second quarter 2019 results:

Second quarter record earnings per diluted share of $1.37

Record quarterly operating revenues of $5.9 billion ; net income of $741 million

Operating margin 1 of 16.4 percent, and net margin 2 of 12.5 percent

Operating cash flow of $966 million ; free cash flow 3 of $736 million ; returned $548 million to Shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Return on invested capital (ROIC)3 pre-tax of 23.4 percent for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019 , or 18.2 percent on an after-tax basis

Gary C. Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report second quarter 2019 net income of $741 million, and a second quarter record earnings per diluted share of $1.37. Our financial and operational performance was remarkably strong considering the impact of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft (MAX), which reduced operating income an estimated $175 million in second quarter, alone. We generated record revenues, strong margins and cash flows, a healthy profitsharing accrual for our Employees, and significant returns for our Shareholders—all notable achievements. Our Employees did a heroic job managing approximately 20,000 flight cancellations under operationally difficult circumstances, while delivering excellent Customer Service. I applaud their hard work and resilience through an unprecedented challenge for our Company.

"Boeing reported last week a $4.9 billion after-tax charge for 'potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions related to the 737 MAX grounding.' We have had preliminary discussions with Boeing regarding compensation for damages due to the MAX groundings. We have not reached any conclusions regarding these matters, and no amounts from Boeing have been included in our second quarter results.

"Second quarter 2019 unit revenues grew 6.8 percent, year-over-year. We benefited from a healthy revenue environment and strong performances from our award-winning Rapid Rewards® loyalty program and ancillary boarding products. Strong Customer demand, combined with the MAX-related flight schedule adjustments, drove our load factor to an all-time quarterly high 86.4 percent. Our revenue management capabilities implemented in 2018 also continue to deliver year-over-year benefits. Looking ahead to third quarter 2019, we are expecting another strong year-over-year unit revenue performance.

"The MAX groundings, and the resulting available seat mile (ASM, or capacity) decline, put significant pressure on second quarter 2019 unit costs. We expect unit cost penalties for second half 2019 due to the MAX groundings, as well.

"Based on the most recent guidance from Boeing, we currently are assuming regulatory approval of MAX return to service during fourth quarter 2019. With this in mind, we will proactively extend the MAX-related flight schedule adjustments through January 5, 2020, to provide reliability of our operation and dependability for our Customers booking their fall and holiday travel. Following a rescission of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) order to ground the MAX, we estimate it will take us one to two months to comply with prospective FAA directives, including all necessary Pilot training. The FAA will determine the timing of MAX return to service, and we offer no assurances that our current assumptions and timelines are correct. The vast majority of our Customers' itineraries have been unaffected by the MAX groundings, and I commend our People for their extraordinary efforts to minimize disruption to our operations.

"Based on the extensive delays in returning the MAX to service, we expect that annual 2019 ASMs will now decrease in the 1 to 2 percent range, year-over-year, compared with our original 2019 plan to grow capacity nearly 5 percent, year-over-year. As such, we are taking necessary steps to mitigate damages and optimize our aircraft and resources. We will cease operations at Newark Liberty International Airport and consolidate our New York City presence at New York LaGuardia Airport, effective November 3, 2019. The financial results at Newark have been below expectations, despite the efforts of our excellent Team at Newark. I am grateful to our wonderful Newark Employees, who are a top priority, and will be given an opportunity to relocate to another station in our system, including LaGuardia Airport, where we are experiencing strong Customer demand. As part of this move, we will offer options and flexibility for Customers to recover planned travel from other area airports.

"We are very pleased with the results from our initial waves of Hawaii service, which began back in March. Demand for Southwest service to, from, and within Hawaii is robust. While the lack of available aircraft, due to the MAX groundings, resulted in expansion delays to Hawaii, we are excited to resume growth plans next month with the first of several intended announcements. We will offer service to the Islands from both Sacramento and San Diego, as well as bring Southwest service to both Lihue, on Kauai, and Hilo, on the Island of Hawaii. We will provide details of the next phases of Hawaii flying in the coming weeks and months, as we put new flights out for sale. We are also excited to announce our intention to offer more service to Mexico, via Cozumel International Airport, in first quarter 2020, subject to requisite governmental approvals. With Cozumel, we will serve four destinations in Mexico, with year-round service from Houston Hobby.

"Despite challenges caused by the MAX groundings, our network is performing well, and our financial outlook for second half 2019 remains solid. Looking ahead, our long-term financial goals remain unchanged: maintain a strong balance sheet, investment-grade credit ratings, and ample liquidity; generate robust operating and free cash flows; grow earnings, margins, and capital returns; and maintain healthy Shareholder returns."

Revenue Results and Outlook

The Company's second quarter 2019 total operating revenues increased 2.9 percent, year-over-year, to an all-time quarterly record $5.9 billion, despite the negative revenue impacts as a result of flight schedule adjustments due to the MAX groundings. Second quarter 2019 operating revenue per ASM (RASM, or unit revenues) increased 6.8 percent, year-over-year, driven largely by a passenger revenue yield increase of 4.2 percent, year-over-year, and a load factor increase of 1.7 points, year-over-year, to an all-time quarterly record 86.4 percent. Second quarter 2019 year-over-year RASM benefited by approximately one point from revenue management enhancements implemented in 2018, as well as an approximate three-point tailwind—with one point related to the Company's second quarter 2018 suboptimal schedule from the 2017 accelerated retirement of its 737-300 (Classic) fleet, and two points related to the revenue effects from the Flight 1380 accident in April 2018. Further, second quarter 2019 year-over-year RASM benefited by an approximate one-half point due to the timing shift of Easter to second quarter 2019, and by approximately two points as a result of lower second quarter 2019 ASMs due to the MAX groundings.

Currently, passenger booking and revenue trends remain strong, and the Company expects third quarter 2019 RASM to increase in the range of 3 to 5 percent, compared with third quarter 2018. The Company's outlook for third quarter 2019 year-over-year RASM includes an estimated one-point tailwind—approximately one-half point is related to the Company's third quarter 2018 suboptimal schedule from the 2017 accelerated retirement of its Classic fleet, and approximately one-half point is due to the revenue effects from the Flight 1380 accident in April 2018. Additionally, third quarter 2019 year-over-year RASM is expected to benefit by an estimated two points as a result of lower third quarter 2019 capacity due to the MAX groundings.

Cost Performance and Outlook

Second quarter 2019 total operating expenses increased 3.6 percent, year-over-year, to $4.9 billion. Total operating expenses per ASM (CASM, or unit costs) increased 7.5 percent, compared with second quarter 2018. Excluding special items3, second quarter 2019 total operating expenses increased 3.5 percent to $4.9 billion, or 7.4 percent on a unit basis, year-over-year.

Second quarter 2019 economic fuel costs3 were $2.13 per gallon and included $.05 per gallon in premium expense and $.06 per gallon in favorable cash settlements from fuel derivative contracts, compared with $2.21 per gallon in second quarter 2018, which included $.06 per gallon in premium expense and $.08 per gallon in favorable cash settlements from fuel derivative contracts. Second quarter 2019 ASMs per gallon, or fuel efficiency, decreased 1.7 percent, year-over-year, due to the removal of the Company's most fuel-efficient aircraft from its schedule as a result of the MAX groundings. The Company expects third quarter 2019 fuel efficiency to decrease in the range of 1 to 2 percent, year-over-year, as a result of the MAX groundings.

Based on the Company's existing fuel derivative contracts and market prices as of July 19, 2019, third quarter 2019 economic fuel costs are estimated to be in the range of $2.05 to $2.15 per gallon4, including $.04 per gallon in premium expense and no cash settlements from fuel derivative contracts, compared with $2.25 per gallon in third quarter 2018, which included $.06 per gallon in premium expense and $.10 per gallon in favorable cash settlements from fuel derivative contracts. As of July 19, 2019, the fair market value of the Company's fuel derivative contracts for the remainder of 2019 was an asset of approximately $13 million, and the fair market value of the hedge portfolio settling in 2020 and beyond was an asset of approximately $158 million. Additional information regarding the Company's fuel derivative contracts is included in the accompanying tables.

Excluding fuel and oil expense and special items, second quarter 2019 operating expenses increased 6.6 percent, compared with second quarter 2018. Second quarter 2019 profitsharing expense was $170 million, compared with $166 million in second quarter 2018. Excluding fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing expense, second quarter 2019 operating expenses increased 6.8 percent, or 10.9 percent on a unit basis, year-over-year. Approximately six points of this year-over-year unit cost increase was due to the MAX groundings and the resulting lower second quarter 2019 capacity, as the Company's operating costs are largely fixed once flight schedules are published. The year-over-year increase of 10.9 percent in second quarter 2019 CASM, excluding fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing expense, was better than expected primarily due to the shifting of advertising and maintenance expenses to future quarters, favorable airport settlements, and solid cost control.

Based on current cost trends, the Company estimates third quarter 2019 CASM, excluding fuel and oil expense and profitsharing expense, to increase in the 9 to 11 percent range, compared with third quarter 2018. Prior to the MAX groundings, the Company expected third quarter 2019 CASM, excluding fuel and oil expense and profitsharing expense, to increase approximately 2 percent, year-over-year. Approximately seven points of the expected incremental year-over-year unit cost increase in third quarter 2019 are driven by lower third quarter 2019 capacity as a result of the MAX groundings. Additionally, the Company expects approximately one point of year-over-year unit cost pressure in third quarter 2019, primarily due to the shift in spending from the first half of 2019 into third quarter 2019.

Based on current cost trends and planned flight schedule reductions for the MAX through January 5, 2020, the Company estimates annual 2019 CASM, excluding fuel and oil expense and profitsharing expense, to increase in the range of 8 to 10 percent, year-over-year, compared with annual 2018's 8.53 cents, which excludes fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing expense. The increase from the Company's previous annual guidance of a year-over-year increase in the range of 5.5 to 6.5 percent is primarily due to removing the MAX for the remainder of 2019 and the resulting lower 2019 capacity, which drives an estimated six point year-over-year unit cost increase to annual 2019.

Second Quarter Results

Second quarter 2019 net income was $741 million, or a second quarter record $1.37 per diluted share, compared with second quarter 2018 net income of $733 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, and compared with First Call second quarter 2019 consensus estimate of $1.34 per diluted share.

An increase in interest income in second quarter 2019 resulted in a net $12 million decrease in other expenses compared with second quarter 2018.

The Company continues to estimate its annual 2019 effective tax rate to be approximately 23.5 percent.

Liquidity and Capital Deployment

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $4.0 billion in cash and short-term investments, and a fully available unsecured revolving credit line of $1.0 billion. Net cash provided by operations during second quarter 2019 was $966 million, capital expenditures were $230 million, and free cash flow was $736 million. The Company repaid approximately $75 million in debt and finance lease obligations during second quarter 2019, and expects to repay approximately $416 million in debt and finance lease obligations during the remainder of 2019.

During second quarter 2019, the Company returned $548 million to its Shareholders through the repurchase of $450 million of common stock and the payment of $98 million in dividends. The Company repurchased 5.8 million shares of common stock pursuant to a $400 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program launched during second quarter, representing an estimated 75 percent of the shares expected to be repurchased under that ASR program. The ASR program is scheduled to terminate no later than July 29, 2019. In addition, the Company repurchased $50 million of its shares of common stock on the open market under an additional share repurchase plan. In May 2019, the Company's Board of Directors increased the Company's quarterly dividend by 12.5 percent to $.18 per share, and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program. Subsequent to completion of the current ASR program, the Company will have $2.4 billion remaining on its share repurchase authorizations.

Due to the delay in MAX deliveries, and based on current guidance from Boeing assuming regulatory approval of MAX return to service during fourth quarter 2019, the Company now estimates its annual 2019 capital expenditures to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, compared with its previous guidance in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion.

Fleet and Capacity

The Company ended second quarter 2019 with 753 aircraft in its fleet. All 34 of the Company's MAX aircraft were grounded as of March 13, 2019, to comply with the FAA emergency order issued for all U.S. airlines to ground all MAX aircraft. While the Company's contractual delivery schedule with Boeing has not changed, a portion of its scheduled 2019 aircraft deliveries are expected to shift into 2020. As a result of the MAX groundings, the Company deferred the retirement of 7 of its owned 737-700 aircraft; therefore, the Company now plans to retire 11 of its 737-700 aircraft in 2019. Additional information regarding the Company's aircraft delivery schedule is included in the accompanying tables.

Based on planned flight schedule reductions for the MAX through January 5, 2020, the Company now expects third quarter 2019 ASMs to decrease in the 2 to 3 percent range, and annual 2019 ASMs to decrease in the 1 to 2 percent range, both year-over-year.

The Company's assumption of regulatory approval of MAX return to service during fourth quarter 2019 is subject to Boeing's ongoing work with the FAA, who will determine the timing of MAX return to service. Any changes to these assumptions could result in additional flight schedule adjustments and reductions beyond January 5, 2020, further delays in aircraft deliveries, and additional financial impacts.

Awards and Recognitions

Highest ranking Low-Cost Carrier for Customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in the J.D. Power 2019 North America Satisfaction Study SM

Named Program of the Year for Rapid Rewards® Program and recognized for providing the Best Loyalty Credit Card, the Best Airline Redemption Ability, and Best Customer Service by the Freddie Awards

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers of 2019 and among the 2019 America's Best Employers for Women

Recognized by Airfinance Journal's as the Airline of the Year for the Best Return on Total Capital: Invested Capital, Aircraft, and Employees

Named as one of Military Times Best for Vets: Employers 2019

Recognized by Our Friends Place as a 2019 Ebby Award Recipient for achievements for the advancement of girls and/or women in North Texas

Conference Call

The Company will discuss its second quarter 2019 results on a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. To listen to a live broadcast of the conference call, please go to http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com .

1Operating margin is calculated as operating income divided by operating revenues.

2Net margin is calculated as net income divided by operating revenues.

3See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information on free cash flow, ROIC, and special items. In addition, information regarding special items, ROIC, and economic results is included in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

4Based on the Company's existing fuel derivative contracts and market prices as of July 19, 2019, third quarter 2019 fuel costs per gallon on a GAAP and economic basis are both estimated to be in the $2.05 to $2.15 range. See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to (i) the Company's financial outlook, goals, expectations, and projected results of operations, including assumptions underlying the Company's projections, in particular assumptions regarding the 737 MAX return to service; (ii) the Company's plans and expectations with respect to MAX-related flight schedule adjustments; (iii) the Company's goals with respect to the reliability of the Company's operation and dependability of the Company's flight schedule, taking into account the MAX groundings; (iv) the Company's plans and expectations regarding the timing of the return of the MAX to service following a rescission of the FAA order to ground the MAX aircraft; (v) the Company's capacity plans and expectations, including factors underlying the Company's plans and expectations; (vi) the Company's network plans and expectations; (vii) the Company's expectations with respect to fuel efficiency and fuel costs and the Company's related management of risk associated with changing jet fuel prices; (viii) the Company's expectations with respect to liquidity (including its plans for the repayment of debt and finance lease obligations) and anticipated capital expenditures, and the factors underlying the Company's projections; and (ix) the Company's fleet plans and expectations, including the factors underlying the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current intent, expectations, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by them. Factors include, among others, (i) the Company's dependence on Boeing and the FAA with respect to the timing of the return of the 737 MAX to service and any related changes to the Company's operational and financial assumptions and decisions; (ii) impact of governmental regulations and other actions, as well as consumer perception, on consumer behavior; (iii) the Company's dependence on other third parties, in particular with respect to its technology plans and initiatives, and the impact on the Company's operations of any related third party delays or non-performance; (iv) the impact of economic conditions, actions of competitors (including without limitation pricing, scheduling, capacity, and network decisions, and consolidation and alliance activities), extreme or severe weather and natural disasters, fears of terrorism or war, and other factors beyond the Company's control, on consumer behavior and the Company's business decisions, plans, strategies, and results; (v) the Company's ability to timely and effectively implement, transition, and maintain the necessary information technology systems and infrastructure to support its operations and initiatives; (vi) the impact of fuel price changes, fuel price volatility, volatility of commodities used by the Company for hedging jet fuel, and any changes to the Company's fuel hedging strategies and positions, on the Company's business plans and results of operations; (vii) the Company's ability to timely and effectively prioritize its initiatives and related expenditures; and (viii) other factors, as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Southwest Airlines Co. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

































Three months ended





Six months ended





June 30,





June 30,





2019

2018

Percent

Change

2019

2018

Percent

Change OPERATING REVENUES:





















Passenger $ 5,487

$ 5,358

2.4

$ 10,231

$ 9,943

2.9 Freight 44

44

—

87

87

— Other 378

340

11.2

741

656

13.0 Total operating revenues 5,909

5,742

2.9

11,059

10,686

3.5























OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Salaries, wages, and benefits 2,068

1,927

7.3

4,043

3,748

7.9 Fuel and oil 1,136

1,202

(5.5)

2,152

2,220

(3.1) Maintenance materials and repairs 310

274

13.1

603

531

13.6 Landing fees and airport rentals 357

344

3.8

691

675

2.4 Depreciation and amortization 302

292

3.4

598

569

5.1 Other operating expenses 768

731

5.1

1,499

1,355

10.6 Total operating expenses 4,941

4,770

3.6

9,586

9,098

5.4























OPERATING INCOME 968

972

(0.4)

1,473

1,588

(7.2)























OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):





















Interest expense 31

33

(6.1)

61

66

(7.6) Capitalized interest (9)

(10)

(10.0)

(17)

(20)

(15.0) Interest income (24)

(15)

60.0

(47)

(27)

74.1 Other (gains) losses, net 2

4

(50.0)

4

8

(50.0) Total other expenses (income) —

12

n.m.

1

27

(96.3)























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 968

960

0.8

1,472

1,561

(5.7) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 227

227

—

344

366

(6.0) NET INCOME $ 741

$ 733

1.1

$ 1,128

$ 1,195

(5.6)























NET INCOME PER SHARE:





















Basic $ 1.37

$ 1.27

7.9

$ 2.06

$ 2.05

0.5 Diluted $ 1.37

$ 1.27

7.9

$ 2.06

$ 2.05

0.5























WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:





















Basic 542

578

(6.2)

547

582

(6.0) Diluted 542

579

(6.4)

547

583

(6.2)

Southwest Airlines Co. Reconciliation of Reported Amounts to Non-GAAP Items (excluding special items) (See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures) (in millions, except per share amounts)(unaudited)

































Three months ended





Six months ended





June 30,





June 30,





2019

2018

Percent

Change

2019

2018

Percent

Change Fuel and oil expense, unhedged $ 1,138

$ 1,218





$ 2,144

$ 2,232



Add: Premium cost of fuel contracts 28

34





55

67



Deduct: Fuel hedge gains included in Fuel and oil expense, net (30)

(50)





(47)

(79)



Fuel and oil expense, as reported $ 1,136

$ 1,202





$ 2,152

$ 2,220



Add: Contracts settling in the current period, but for which the impact has been

recognized in a prior period (a) —

5





—

11



Fuel and oil expense, excluding special items (economic) $ 1,136

$ 1,207

(5.9)

$ 2,152

$ 2,231

(3.5)





















Total operating expenses, as reported $ 4,941

$ 4,770





$ 9,586

$ 9,098



Add: Contracts settling in the current period, but for which the impact has been

recognized in a prior period (a) —

5





—

11



Add: Gain on sale of retired Boeing 737-300 aircraft —

—





—

25



Total operating expenses, excluding special items $ 4,941

$ 4,775

3.5

$ 9,586

$ 9,134

4.9 Deduct: Fuel and oil expense, excluding special items (economic) (1,136)

(1,207)





(2,152)

(2,231)



Operating expenses, excluding Fuel and oil expense and special items $ 3,805

$ 3,568

6.6

$ 7,434

$ 6,903

7.7 Deduct: Profitsharing expense (170)

(166)





(259)

(268)



Operating expenses, excluding Fuel and oil expense,

special items, and profitsharing $ 3,635

$ 3,402

6.8

$ 7,175

$ 6,635

8.1























Operating income, as reported $ 968

$ 972





$ 1,473

$ 1,588



Deduct: Contracts settling in the current period, but for which the impact has been

recognized in a prior period (a) —

(5)





—

(11)



Deduct: Gain on sale of retired Boeing 737-300 aircraft —

—





—

(25)



Operating income, excluding special items $ 968

$ 967

0.1

$ 1,473

$ 1,552

(5.1)























Net income, as reported $ 741

$ 733





$ 1,128

$ 1,195



Deduct: Contracts settling in the current period, but for which the impact has been

recognized in a prior period (a) —

(5)





—

(11)



Deduct: Gain on sale of retired Boeing 737-300 aircraft —

—





—

(25)



Add: Net income tax impact of special items (b) —

1





—

9



Net income, excluding special items $ 741

$ 729

1.6

$ 1,128

$ 1,168

(3.4)























Net income per share, diluted, as reported $ 1.37

$ 1.27





$ 2.06

$ 2.05



Deduct: Impact from fuel contracts —

(0.01)





—

(0.02)



Deduct: Impact of special items —

—





—

(0.04)



Add: Net income tax impact of special items (b) —

—





—

0.01



Net income per share, diluted, excluding special items $ 1.37

$ 1.26

8.7

$ 2.06

$ 2.00

3.0





(a) As a result of prior hedge ineffectiveness. (b) Tax amounts for each individual special item are calculated at the Company's effective rate for the applicable period and totaled in this line item.

Southwest Airlines Co. Comparative Consolidated Operating Statistics (unaudited)

































Three months ended





Six months ended





June 30,





June 30,





2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers carried (000s) 34,924

35,266

(1.0)%

66,220

66,598

(0.6)% Enplaned passengers (000s) 42,569

42,931

(0.8)%

80,382

80,474

(0.1)% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (in millions) (a) 34,528

35,143

(1.7)%

65,232

65,582

(0.5)% Available seat miles (ASMs) (in millions) (b) 39,985

41,492

(3.6)%

77,871

78,859

(1.3)% Load factor (c) 86.4%

84.7%

1.7 pts.

83.8%

83.2%

0.6 pts. Average length of passenger haul (miles) 989

997

(0.8)%

985

985

— Average aircraft stage length (miles) 750

763

(1.7)%

751

756

(0.7)% Trips flown 347,684

353,928

(1.8)%

674,074

680,144

(0.9)% Seats flown (000s) (d) 52,398

53,301

(1.7)%

101,871

102,417

(0.5)% Seats per trip (e) 150.7

150.6

0.1%

151.1

150.6

0.3% Average passenger fare $ 157.10

$ 151.94

3.4%

$ 154.50

$ 149.30

3.5% Passenger revenue yield per RPM (cents) (f) 15.89

15.25

4.2%

15.68

15.16

3.4% RASM (cents) (g) 14.78

13.84

6.8%

14.20

13.55

4.8% PRASM (cents) (h) 13.72

12.91

6.3%

13.14

12.61

4.2% CASM (cents) (i) 12.36

11.50

7.5%

12.31

11.54

6.7% CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense (cents) 9.52

8.60

10.7%

9.55

8.72

9.5% CASM, excluding special items (cents) 12.36

11.51

7.4%

12.31

11.58

6.3% CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense and special items (cents) 9.52

8.60

10.7%

9.55

8.75

9.1% CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and

profitsharing expense (cents) 9.09

8.20

10.9%

9.21

8.41

9.5% Fuel costs per gallon, including fuel tax (unhedged) $ 2.13

$ 2.24

(4.9)%

$ 2.08

$ 2.15

(3.3)% Fuel costs per gallon, including fuel tax $ 2.13

$ 2.21

(3.6)%

$ 2.09

$ 2.14

(2.3)% Fuel costs per gallon, including fuel tax (economic) $ 2.13

$ 2.21

(3.6)%

$ 2.09

$ 2.15

(2.8)% Fuel consumed, in gallons (millions) 532

543

(2.0)%

1,026

1,032

(0.6)% Active fulltime equivalent Employees 59,793

57,674

3.7%

59,793

57,674

3.7% Aircraft at end of period 753

730

3.2%

753

730

3.2%



(a) A revenue passenger mile is one paying passenger flown one mile. Also referred to as "traffic," which is a measure of demand for a given period. (b) An available seat mile is one seat (empty or full) flown one mile. Also referred to as "capacity," which is a measure of the space available to carry passengers in a given period. (c) Revenue passenger miles divided by available seat miles. (d) Seats flown is calculated using total number of seats available by aircraft type multiplied by the total trips flown by the same aircraft type during a particular period. (e) Seats per trip is calculated by dividing seats flown by trips flown. (f) Calculated as passenger revenue divided by revenue passenger miles. Also referred to as "yield," this is the average cost paid by a paying passenger to fly one mile, which is a measure of revenue production and fares. (g) RASM (unit revenue) - Operating revenue yield per ASM, calculated as operating revenue divided by available seat miles. Also referred to as "operating unit revenues," this is a measure of operating revenue production based on the total available seat miles flown during a particular period. (h) PRASM (Passenger unit revenue) - Passenger revenue yield per ASM, calculated as passenger revenue divided by available seat miles. Also referred to as "passenger unit revenues," this is a measure of passenger revenue production based on the total available seat miles flown during a particular period. (i) CASM (unit costs) - Operating expenses per ASM, calculated as operating expenses divided by available seat miles. Also referred to as "unit costs" or "cost per available seat mile," this is the average cost to fly an aircraft seat (empty or full) one mile, which is a measure of cost efficiencies.

Southwest Airlines Co. Non-GAAP Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and see note below) (in millions) (unaudited)











Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Operating income, as reported $ 3,091

$ 3,174

Net impact from fuel contracts (3)

(85)

Lease termination expense —

20

Boeing 737-300 aircraft grounding charge —

63

Gain on sale of retired Boeing 737-300 aircraft —

(25)

Operating income, non-GAAP $ 3,088

$ 3,147

Net adjustment for aircraft leases (a) 106

104

Adjusted operating income, non-GAAP (A) $ 3,194

$ 3,251











Non-GAAP tax rate (B) 22.0% (d) 23.4% (e)









Net operating profit after-tax, NOPAT (A* (1-B) = C) $ 2,490

$ 2,490











Debt, including finance leases (b) $ 3,324

$ 3,391

Equity (b) 9,947

9,053

Net present value of aircraft operating leases (b) 548

680

Average invested capital $ 13,819

$ 13,124

Equity adjustment for hedge accounting (c) (162)

56

Adjusted average invested capital (D) $ 13,657

$ 13,180











Non-GAAP ROIC, pre-tax (A/D) 23.4%

24.7%











Non-GAAP ROIC, after-tax (C/D) 18.2%

18.9%





(a) Net adjustment related to presumption that all aircraft in fleet are owned (i.e., the impact of eliminating aircraft rent expense and replacing with estimated depreciation expense for those same aircraft). The Company makes this adjustment to enhance comparability to other entities that have different capital structures by utilizing alternative financing decisions. (b) Calculated as an average of the five most recent quarter end balances or remaining obligations. The Net present value of aircraft operating leases represents the assumption that all aircraft in the Company's fleet are owned, as it reflects the remaining contractual commitments discounted at the Company's estimated incremental borrowing rate as of the time each individual lease was signed. (c) The Equity adjustment for hedge accounting in the denominator adjusts for the cumulative impacts, in Accumulated other comprehensive income and Retained earnings, of gains and/or losses associated with hedge accounting related to fuel hedge derivatives that will settle in future periods. The current period impact of these gains and/or losses is reflected in the Net impact from fuel contracts in the numerator. (d) The GAAP twelve month rolling tax rate as of June 30, 2019, was 22.0 percent, and the Non-GAAP twelve month rolling tax rate was also 22.0 percent. See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information. For full year 2019, the Company estimates its effective tax rate to be approximately 23.5 percent. (e) As the twelve month rolling tax rate no longer approximated an annual tax rate due to the significant impact the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation enacted in December 2017 had on corporate tax rates, the Company utilized the 2018 year-to-date tax rate for 2018 ROIC, after-tax. The 2018 year-to-date GAAP tax rate was 23.4 percent, and the Non-GAAP tax rate for the period was also 23.4 percent. Utilizing the Company's tax rate based on Operating income, non-GAAP for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, of 29.7 percent, Non-GAAP ROIC, after-tax, would have been 17.3 percent. See Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information.

Southwest Airlines Co. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (in millions) (unaudited)













June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,446

$ 1,854 Short-term investments 1,540

1,835 Accounts and other receivables 777

568 Inventories of parts and supplies, at cost 510

461 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 281

310 Total current assets 5,554

5,028 Property and equipment, at cost:





Flight equipment 21,707

21,753 Ground property and equipment 5,228

4,960 Deposits on flight equipment purchase contracts 818

775 Assets constructed for others 144

1,768

27,897

29,256 Less allowance for depreciation and amortization 10,164

9,731

17,733

19,525 Goodwill 970

970 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,424

— Other assets 693

720

$ 26,374

$ 26,243 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,330

$ 1,416 Accrued liabilities 1,315

1,749 Current operating lease liabilities 350

— Air traffic liability 4,962

4,134 Current maturities of long-term debt 654

606 Total current liabilities 8,611

7,905







Long-term debt less current maturities 2,449

2,771 Air traffic liability - noncurrent 1,022

936 Deferred income taxes 2,497

2,427 Construction obligation 144

1,701 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,072

— Other noncurrent liabilities 639

650 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 808

808 Capital in excess of par value 1,534

1,510 Retained earnings 16,962

15,967 Accumulated other comprehensive income 30

20 Treasury stock, at cost (9,394)

(8,452) Total stockholders' equity 9,940

9,853

$ 26,374

$ 26,243